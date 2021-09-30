On the Menu — Any Way You Slice It

On the Menu — Any Way You Slice ItThursday, September 30, 2021
Several things go into creating a fantastic steak experience. The cut, the grade, the cooking method, the marinade or sauce, and how it's presented all impact how delicious a steak is. But with top-quality cuts, like each one sold at Butcher Block, slicing the steak incorrectly or at the wrong point in the cooking process can render the best cuts unpalatable.
The best way to cut a cooked steak is against the grain. What does this mean? Well, if you look at a steak, there are lines that run parallel to each other; that's the grain. Cutting against the grain cuts through muscle fibres, thus making them shorter. The shorter the fibre, the easier the meat is to chew.
Ensure that you're using a sharp knife to slice the steak after it has rested after cooking. Smaller cuts should rest for 10 minutes, larger cuts (like a tomahawk) should rest for 30 minutes. This ensures that the juices don't run, ruining all your hard work.
When serving slices of steak, think of drizzling a delicious sauce, like au Poivre atop. Sliced steak can elevate sandwiches, salads, tacos, or the humblest of noodles.
Steak au Poivre
Ingredients:
2 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
2 4-oz filets mignon
Kosher salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 small onion, minced
2 tablespoon cognac or brandy
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
1/2 cup heavy cream
Method:
Crush peppercorns in a mortar with a pestle and place on a plate. Season steaks on both sides with salt, then coat each side of the steaks with crushed pepper.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add steak and cook for five minutes per side. When the first side is done, add butter. When finished cooking, transfer to a cutting board and cover with foil and allow to rest.
In the same skillet, add onion, garlic, cognac and thyme. Add salt to taste. Reduce heat to medium-low and add cream. Cook for one minute, remove from heat.
Slice steaks and serve with sauce spooned over.
