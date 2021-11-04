On The Menu — Beef Wellington is Worth the Hassle

Somewhere along the way, Beef Wellington got a reputation for being incredibly difficult, incredibly expensive, and a total faff. The dish is wrapped in misapprehension; maybe it's the 20 seasons of Hell's Kitchen in which Chef Ramsey berates a chef each week for botching potion after apportion of the intricate dish. We moan each time a contestant throws a piece of tenderloin in the trash. However, today we are here to celebrate Beef Wellington. Beef Wellington is worth the hassle, whether it's for a special occasion or an elaborate Sunday dinner to celebrate the end of no-movement days.

Here's our favourite Beef Wellington recipe, based on one from Serious Eats.

Ingredients:

1 centre-cut beef tenderloin, trimmed of silverskin and fat, about 2 pounds

1 pound frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 pound fresh mushrooms, cleaned and roughly chopped

1/4 pound prosciutto, sliced paper-thin

1/2 cup cognac or other brandy

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 medium shallots

2 eggs, beaten

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons Dijon, spicy brown, or hot English (Coleman's) mustard

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

1 bunch chives, finely chopped, for garnish

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Flour for dusting

Method:

Step 1: Prepare the beef and mushrooms.

Remove frozen puff pastry from the freezer and thaw.

Tie the beef, spacing the cooking twine by an inch, for the entire length of the tenderloin. Season liberally with salt and pepper, and refrigerate before searing.

While beef is in the refrigerator, blitz the mushrooms in a food processor until minced.

Peel and mince the shallots.

Step 2: Sear the tenderloin and make the duxelles (a fancy term for a finely chopped mixture of mushrooms)

Heat the oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat until the pan is searing hot and almost smoking.

Sear the tenderloin on all sides in the pan.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Reduce the heat and in the same skillet, add butter and mushrooms.

Cook the shallots, thyme and mushrooms until the mushrooms have excised almost all their water content (excess water ruins puff pastry). There should be no liquid left in the pan. If the mixture sticks to the pan, that's perfect!

Deglaze the pan with the cognac.

Add the cream and occasionally stir until the mixture comes together and the liquid dries out again.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and remove from heat.

Place the duxelles in a dish and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Remove the cooking twine and slather the meat with mustard when the beef is cool enough to handle. Return to the refrigerator.

Step 3: Create the initial beef roll for the Beef Wellington.

On a wide bed of plastic wrap, lay out a single layer of prosciutto, leaving a border two inches wide along the top and bottom.

Remove duxelles from the refrigerator and spread onto the prosciutto in an even layer.

Place the tenderloin along the bottom of the prosciutto-mushroom layer.

Using the plastic wrap, roll the tenderloin.

Twist the ends of the wrap tightly like a candy wrapper.

Place in the refrigerator.

Step 4: Prepare the puff pastry and roll the beef.

On a wide bed of plastic wrap/cling film, lay out a single layer of prosciutto, leaving a border two inches wide along the top and bottom.

Dust your work surface with flour and roll out the puff pastry into a rectangle so that it is four inches wider than the length of the roll of meat.

Butcher Block note: The puff pastry should be long enough to go all the way around the circumference of the beef. If using frozen puff pastry sheets, it may be necessary to glue the edges of two sheets together with a bit of water. Trim any excess and reserve for decorations.

Remove the plastic wrap. Place beef at the bottom edge of the puff pastry.

Brush the entire area of puff pastry above the beef with the beaten egg.

Carefully roll the beef in the puff pastry until it is wrapped all the way around.

Trim any excess puff pastry from the bottom.

Fold the ends of the pastry like you are wrapping a present, but trim the bottom flap off.

Tuck the top flaps under the bottom of the Wellington and return to the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Step 5: Bake the Beef Wellington.

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Remove the Beef Wellington from the refrigerator and brush with the remaining egg wash.

Score slits in the pastry with a sharp knife. Feel free to add decorative puff pastry garnishes atop, brush with egg wash as well.

Bake for 35-45 minutes for medium-rare. For well-done, bake for an hour, keep an eye on the puff pastry. Don't let it burn.

Butcher Block note: do not open the oven door while baking!

Rest the Beef Wellington for 10 minutes before apportioning.

Garnish each portion with chopped chives.