On the Menu — Butcher Block New Year's Day Brunch

On the Menu — Butcher Block New Year's Day BrunchThursday, December 30, 2021
|
Steak and Egg Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound sirloin steak
4 cups of your favourite salad mix
½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup feta
1 teaspoon olive oil
3 eggs, soft-boiled
3 medium-sized Irish potatoes, cubed
2 tablespoons Butcher Block Smokehouse
Seasoning
1 garlic clove, minced
½ lemon, juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Cube potatoes and cook them in a hot skillet with a teaspoon of oil. Once they're browned and cooked through, remove them from the heat.
To make the creamy dressing, combine mayo, sour cream and feta along with chopped cilantro, minced garlic and lemon juice. Set aside.
Make soft-boiled eggs, remove shells and set them aside.
Season steak with Butcher Block seasoning and cook (in the same skillet as the potatoes) until the desired doneness is reached. Rest before slicing.
Rinse and dry salad mix and evenly spread on a large platter. Top with other cooked ingredients and a generous drizzle of the creamy dressing.
Salmon Breakfast Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise
Ingredients:
For the burgers:
1½ pounds skinless salmon
½ cup panko
2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon lime juice
½ teaspoon salt
4 English muffins, toasted
2 scallions, chopped
1 large egg
½ medium-sized red bell pepper, finely chopped
For the lime mayonnaise:
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lime juice
Zest of half a lime
Method:
Place the salmon in the freezer for 20 minutes so that it's firm enough to hand chop into ¼-inch-sized cubes.
Lightly beat the egg in a large bowl and stir in the salmon, red pepper, mint, cilantro, scallions, lime juice,salt, and panko.
Evenly divide the mixture into four and form patties that are approximately an inch thick.
Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high.
Add the patties and cook for about four minutes on each side.
While the salmon burger patties cook, make the lime mayonnaise by combining the mayonnaise, lime juice and zest.
Serve the burgers on toasted English muffins, topped with lime mayonnaise.
Ham, Broccoli and Cheese Frittata
Ingredients:
9 eggs
2 cups broccoli florets, cooked
1½ cups leftover Christmas ham, cubed
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
½ cup milk
½ cup onion, diced
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon finely chopped Scotch bonnet
pepper
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
Method:
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large cast iron skillet. Add the onions and cook for approximately eight minutes until translucent.
While the onions cook, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, Scotch bonnet pepper, and black pepper.
Spread the cooked broccoli, cheese and ham atop the onions in the pan. Pour the egg mixture over. Don't stir. Bake until the edges are brown and the frittata is set.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy