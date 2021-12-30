On the Menu — Butcher Block New Year's Day Brunch

Steak and Egg Salad

Ingredients:



1 pound sirloin steak

4 cups of your favourite salad mix

½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup feta

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 eggs, soft-boiled

3 medium-sized Irish potatoes, cubed

2 tablespoons Butcher Block Smokehouse

Seasoning

1 garlic clove, minced

½ lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste



Method:

Cube potatoes and cook them in a hot skillet with a teaspoon of oil. Once they're browned and cooked through, remove them from the heat.

To make the creamy dressing, combine mayo, sour cream and feta along with chopped cilantro, minced garlic and lemon juice. Set aside.

Make soft-boiled eggs, remove shells and set them aside.

Season steak with Butcher Block seasoning and cook (in the same skillet as the potatoes) until the desired doneness is reached. Rest before slicing.

Rinse and dry salad mix and evenly spread on a large platter. Top with other cooked ingredients and a generous drizzle of the creamy dressing.

Salmon Breakfast Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

For the burgers:

1½ pounds skinless salmon

½ cup panko

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

4 English muffins, toasted

2 scallions, chopped

1 large egg

½ medium-sized red bell pepper, finely chopped

For the lime mayonnaise:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lime juice

Zest of half a lime

Method:

Place the salmon in the freezer for 20 minutes so that it's firm enough to hand chop into ¼-inch-sized cubes.

Lightly beat the egg in a large bowl and stir in the salmon, red pepper, mint, cilantro, scallions, lime juice,salt, and panko.

Evenly divide the mixture into four and form patties that are approximately an inch thick.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high.



Add the patties and cook for about four minutes on each side.

While the salmon burger patties cook, make the lime mayonnaise by combining the mayonnaise, lime juice and zest.

Serve the burgers on toasted English muffins, topped with lime mayonnaise.

Ham, Broccoli and Cheese Frittata

Ingredients:

9 eggs

2 cups broccoli florets, cooked

1½ cups leftover Christmas ham, cubed

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ cup milk

½ cup onion, diced

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon finely chopped Scotch bonnet

pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large cast iron skillet. Add the onions and cook for approximately eight minutes until translucent.

While the onions cook, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, Scotch bonnet pepper, and black pepper.

Spread the cooked broccoli, cheese and ham atop the onions in the pan. Pour the egg mixture over. Don't stir. Bake until the edges are brown and the frittata is set.