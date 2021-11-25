On the Menu — Callaloo & Mushroom-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin is Just as Thankful

Turkey reigns supreme for Thanksgiving. However, if you're not having a large gathering, or frankly aren't into turkey, then a stuffed beef tenderloin may hit the mark. Plus, you won't have to deal with weeks of leftover meat languishing in the freezer and a carcass that, let's face it, may not end up in a soup.

Stuffing a beef tenderloin isn't as daunting as it seems. The first step, which is the hardest, is filleting or butterflying the meat — cutting horizontally through the centre of the tenderloin, but not cutting to the other side, so that the meat can lay open and flat like a book. That process we will do for you here at Butcher Block. Easy peasy. After slathering on the callaloo stuffing, then you'll roll and secure the meat with butcher's twine.

Also known as kitchen twine, butcher's twine is made from cotton and is ideal for kitchen use. Do not use synthetic twine; it will make your meat taste like melted plastic. To tie the roast, begin with making a knot on one end of the roast. Then secure the rolled tenderloin at one-inch intervals with the twine in a series of loops. Now, you're ready to roast!

Callaloo & Mushroom-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

3 ½ pounds beef tenderloin, trimmed and butterflied

3 cups unsalted beef stock, divided

4 cups callaloo leaves, coarsely chopped

2 cups mushrooms, finely chopped

1 cup red wine (such as pinot noir)

½ cup red onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter

2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

3 slices of smoked bacon, finely chopped

3 thyme sprigs

Method:

Step 1

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add one tablespoon olive oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add bacon; cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shallots; cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium-high. Add garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in half a cup of the beef stock; cook until liquid almost evaporates, occasionally stirring (about eight minutes). Add callaloo; cook until it is tender.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 3

Place butterflied tenderloin between two sheets of plastic wrap; pound to an even half-inch thickness using a meat mallet or heavy skillet. Brush beef with one and a half teaspoons of olive oil; sprinkle with half the salt and pepper. Spread mushroom-callaloo mixture over the meat, leaving a half-inch border around the edges. Roll up beef like a jelly-roll and secure with twine at one-inch intervals.

Step 4

Place beef on a baking sheet and sprinkle additional salt and pepper atop if desired. Bake for 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 450°F (do not remove beef from the oven), and bake until the desired doneness is achieved. Let the roasted meat stand for 15 minutes before cutting across the grain.

Step 5

For jus: combine remaining beef stock with wine and thyme, and bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to a cup (about 25 minutes). Discard thyme sprigs. Create a slurry with the flour and a little water, whisk into the reduced stock. Bring to a boil, add butter and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.