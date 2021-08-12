On the Menu — Chicken Cordon Bleu

There are hundreds of ways to cook a chicken. This week Butcher Block shares with Thursday Food how to make Chicken Cordon Bleu.

The dish originated in Switzerland in the 1940s and became popular in North America during the early 1970s. Butcher Block stocks all the ingredients needed to make a delicious Chicken Cordon Bleu. Top-quality chicken, European cheeses, smoked ham, and Private Label Italian Blend seasoning which add a bit of zing to the dish.

The dish is straightforward — a tenderised chicken breast is filled with ham and cheese, tightly rolled, coated in breadcrumbs then baked (or, if you're in the mood to indulge, fried). Start with three fresh chicken breasts and three slices of smoked ham. Use a kitchen mallet or meat tenderiser to pound the chicken breasts until they are a quarter-inch thick. Season each side with salt and pepper and pop back in the fridge until ready to assemble. Season all-purpose flour with salt, pepper and paprika. Whisk two eggs and set aside. Liberally season breadcrumbs with Butcher Block Private Label Italian seasoning and set aside.

Set up an assembly line with the flour, eggs and seasoned breadcrumbs side by side. Take the chicken out the fridge and on each breast place a slice of Swiss cheese (brie and mozzarella are great alternatives) and a slice of smoked ham (or prosciutto or serrano). Tightly roll and secure with a toothpick. Dredge the chicken roll-ups in the flour, then the eggs, then the seasoned breadcrumbs. Place on a baking sheet and bake in a 350°F preheated oven for 35 minutes (or until golden brown). If the chicken cordon bleu is rolled tightly, and indulgence is on the menu, feel free to fry them.

The dish is great to take for lunch or serve for a low-fuss midweek dinner.

However, if you don't feel like making it from scratch, Butcher Block has it portioned and ready to take home.