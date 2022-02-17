On the Menu: From the Heart — Salmon Pasta with Artichoke Pesto

Continuing our February From the Heart series, today we're showing some love to salmon, artichokes, and Stonewall Kitchen — a brand that Butcher Block is the exclusive distributor for on the island.

We know that salmon is good for us. It's chock-full of protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon, too, contains astaxanthin, a carotenoid family of antioxidants, that appears to lower the risk of heart disease by reducing oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing levels of HDL (good) cholesterol.

Artichokes are also heart-healthy. Though considered vegetables, they are a type of thistle. Artichokes are high in antioxidants, fat-free, high in fibre, and can help reduce body fat.

In this recipe, we combine salmon with pasta, green beans, fresh basil and Stonewall Kitchen artichoke pesto for a quick, delicious, and relatively healthy meal that will make the whole family smile.

Ingredients:

1 lb salmon fillet

1 lb of your favourite pasta

½ lb green beans, cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup Stonewall Kitchen artichoke pesto

½ cup fresh basil leaves (small leaves left whole, large ones torn in half)

½ cup parmesan, shaved (optional)

2 tbsp Butcher Block Private Label salmon/seafood seasoning

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp cracked black pepper

Zest of half a lemon

Method:

Place salmon skin side down on a baking sheet lined with aluminium foil (greased) or parchment. Sprinkle the Butcher Block Private Label season and black pepper atop and gently massage into the fish.

Place in a preheated 375°F oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes (or until desired doneness is reached).

While the salmon roasts bring a large pot of water, to which the salt has been added, to a boil.

Add pasta and cook according to the instructions on the package.

Add the green beans to the pot during the last minute of cooking. You want them blanched, not overcooked.

Remove salmon from the oven. Use a fork to break the fish into pieces. Ensure that the skin is left on the baking sheet.

Add the salmon pieces to the warm pasta and green beans. Combine with the Stonewall Kitchen artichoke pesto and lemon zest.

Mix in basil leaves and shaved parmesan (optional).

Serve and enjoy!

Photos: Stonewall Kitchen, Pinterest, and Modern Proper