On the Menu: From the Heart — Seared Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

We're drawing the curtains on our February From the Heart series. However, don't think that's the end of all this seafood talk! Lent is upon us, and we have lots of fantastic seafood items and products in-store. Plus, there's a new partnership to announce. So ensure that you keep up with our weekly recipe corner pages.

There are approximately 15 species of tuna, and each is nutritious and bursting with heart-friendly properties. For example, one four-ounce serving of ahi tuna contains just “120 calories, 25 g of protein, 1 g of fat, and zero carbohydrates.” Tuna has high omega-3 fatty acids levels that can help reduce the amount of fat accumulating inside the heart's arteries. Studies have shown that eating more omega-3 is associated with reduced rates of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks.

Today's recipe — seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna — is a favourite of one of our Butcher Block customers. He loves encrusting a piece of ahi tuna with sesame seeds and giving it a good sear. Fun fact: Sesame seeds are high in magnesium, which may help lower blood pressure and prevent plaque build-up in the arteries.

At present, we have an ample supply of ahi and sushi-grade tuna. But we reckon this recipe will have you, our valued customers, coming into our locations with lightning speed.

Ingredients:

10-12 ounces ahi tuna tenderloin, thawed

3 tablespoons sesame seeds (black, white, or both)

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon 100% soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Butcher Block Private Label Italian seasoning

Method:

Use paper towels to pat the piece of ahi tuna dry.

Mix the black pepper, Butcher Block Private Label Italian seasoning, sugar, garlic, and onion powders. Set aside.

Rub the soy sauce all over the tuna. Ensure each side is coated as the liquid will allow the sesame seed mixture to adhere to the fish.

Encrust the tuna with the sesame seed mixture. It's easiest to do by placing the mixture on a plate and pressing each side of the tuna into it.

Place a cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat until it begins to smoke. Add the oil, swirl to coat the bottom of the skillet and then add the tuna.

Sear each side for 40 seconds to a minute using tongs to hold the fish in place. For medium-well, sear each side for a minute to 90 seconds.

After cooking to the desired doneness, place the sesame-crusted seared tuna on a cutting board and let it come to room temperature.

Thinly slice using a very sharp knife and serve with brown rice and your favourite Asian-inspired salad.