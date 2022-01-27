On the Menu — January Light(er) Fare: Pepper Steak Stir-fry with Brown Rice

We've done it, folks! Not only have we made it to the end of January, but we have also stayed the course and maintained our resolutions to eat more mindfully this January. When thinking about what recipe to share to culminate this January Light(er) Fare series, I thought of combining the flavours of two Jamaican favourites — peppered steak and beef and broccoli.

For this dish, I'm suggesting rump steak. As the name suggests, rump steak is a cut that comes from the cow's hind, and as a result, it is not as tender as sirloin, but the flavour is superb! The addition of red bell peppers, green beans, and baby corn makes this dish visually appealing and adds complexity, nutritional density and an Asian flair. And if brown rice isn't your thing, feel free to substitute quinoa or add more veggies.

This pepper steak stir-fry is perfect for a quick and easy meal. You can feed a family of four in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 lb rump steak, fat trimmed and thinly sliced

1½ cups brown rice, steamed according to package instructions

1 cup green (string) beans, trimmed

1 cup red bell pepper, julienned (thinly sliced)

1 cup Asian baby corn, frozen or canned

¾ cup low-sodium beef stock

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon coarsely cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and julienned

Method:

Whisk together cornstarch, beef stock and oyster sauce until combined. Set aside.

Thinly slice steak and season with cracked black pepper, ginger and red pepper flakes. Butcher Block tip: It's easier to slice the steak if it is semi-frozen. So, pop it into the freezer for an hour or two before you're ready to start cooking.

Place a large skillet over high heat and add the sesame and olive oils. Add half of the seasoned steak (so you don't crowd the pan) and stir-fry for two to three minutes, or until well-seared. Set aside and repeat with remaining beef.

Add green beans, red bell pepper and baby corn to the same pan that the steak was cooked in. Sauté on high heat until the beans are tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and pour in stock mixture. Stir with a wooden spoon until thickened. Add beef and vegetables to the sauce and combine. Serve atop steaming brown rice or quinoa.

