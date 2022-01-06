On the Menu — January Light(er) Fare: Steak Burrito Bowl

We've made it to another year, so let's start on a delicious note! Some of us are kick-starting or resuming healthy routines; whether to lose the extra weight gained from holiday indulgences or a commitment to eating mindfully, we don't have to sacrifice flavour or feeling satiated. This steak burrito bowl is clean eating at its best. Lean steak, hearty quinoa, herbaceous chimichurri, buttery avocado, and fresh lettuce make this recipe, which serves four, a well-balanced meal. Plus, the whole thing takes half-an-hour to pull together, making staying on January's clean-eating course so much easier.

Ingredients

1 lb striploin, ribeye, or skirt steak

4 cups lettuce, chopped

2 cups water

2 cups canned low-sodium whole kernel corn

1 cup quinoa

¾ cup fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 cloves of garlic

1 red onion, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

1 yellow pepper, sliced

1 green pepper, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

Method:

Blend cilantro, garlic, paprika, red pepper flakes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and fresh lime juice until smooth.

Marinate the steak in half of the chimichurri mixture. Set the other half aside.

Bring the two cups of water to a boil, add quinoa, reduce heat to simmer and cook for 15 minutes.

Place a cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat, add the steak and cook each side for five minutes. Once cooked, remove the steak from the pan and rest for five minutes before thinly slicing.

Add the olive oil to the same cast-iron skillet, add red onion and the tri-coloured bell peppers and sauté for five minutes.

Assemble the bowls by adding half-cup of quinoa, 1 cup of lettuce, a quarter of an avocado, half-cup of corn, and a quarter portion each of the steak and sautéed peppers and onion mixture. Top with chimichurri sauce and serve.

Photos: Joyful Healthy Eats, Pinterest, & YouTube