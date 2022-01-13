On the Menu — January Light(er) Fare: Steak with Grilled Plantains and Coleslaw

On the Menu — January Light(er) Fare: Steak with Grilled Plantains and ColeslawThursday, January 13, 2022
Continuing with the January light(er) fare theme, this week we are pulli ng out the grill to prepare a four-person meal in just 20 minutes! Easy and relatively healthy does not have to mean bland. With a few spoonfuls of dried herbs, a couple of NY Strips, some plantains, a bag of coleslaw mix, a light apple cider vinaigrette and a hot grill, you're ready to knock dinner out of the park with lots of time left to binge a few episodes of whatever you're currently watching and still make it to bed at a decent hour. After all, sleep is al so vital to a healthy lifestyle.
Ingredients:
1½ pounds NY Strip, trimmed
2 ripe plantains, peeled and thickly sliced
3 green onions, sliced
1 bag coleslaw mix
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons of your favourite Butcher
Block herb seasoning blend
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon dark rum (optional)
4 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon each salt, pepper, and
granulated sugar
Method:
Combine coleslaw mix, green onions, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, salt pepper, and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Set aside.
Rub Butcher Block herb seasoning blend over the steak(s). Place on a greased grill over medium-high heat and cook for four minutes on each side (medium-rare). Remove from the grill and set aside.
Combine butter, brown sugar and rum (if using); brush all over plantains to coat. Arrange plantains on a greased grill. Close the lid and grill. Turn after three minutes, close the grill and continue cooking for another three minutes. Serve with steaks and coleslaw.
