On the Menu — January Light(er) Fare: Zesty Salmon with Tomatoes & Callaloo

When seeking a light yet hearty dish, look to Italians. The culture has perfected straightforward cooking that highlights quality ingredients. Regardless of simplicity, they have maximum flavour. Many Italian dishes, especially from the south, are heart-healthy — no wonder the Mediterranean diet is loved by cardiovascular doctors worldwide.

Each week we get a delivery of fresh, never-frozen salmon at Butcher Block. However, we are always stocked with frozen Norwegian salmon of the highest quality whenever that runs out. At first glance, it may seem that salmon is the star of this week's recipe. However, tomatoes and callaloo make this one-skillet dish sing! The original recipe calls for spinach, but callaloo's heartier leaves allow for this to truly become a one-pot meal without the need for sides. And whether you're using plummy or salad tomatoes, the riper, the better. The natural sweetness of the fruit balances the herbaceousness of the callaloo and the spiciness of the chilli flakes.

Keep your resolutions and feel like you've had a cheat meal with this dish. The recipe yields four portions and takes just 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 pound skin-on salmon fillets divided into four equal pieces (four ounces each)

3 cups chopped callaloo, stems removed

3 cups chopped tomatoes

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

½ cup dry white wine (like Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 medium-sized yellow (or white) onion, chopped (approximately ¾ cups)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon Butcher Block Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt, to taste (optional)

Method:

Place a skillet on medium-low heat and add the olive oil. Add the red pepper flakes, paprika, Butcher Block Italian seasoning, and cracked black pepper. Once the oil smells fragrant, add the salmon skin-side down. Cook for three minutes, flip, and cook for another three minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Add the garlic and chopped onion in the same skillet and at the same temperature. Cook until the onions are soft and translucent. Add chopped callaloo and cook for eight minutes. Add tomatoes and white wine and cook for five more minutes.

Add chopped basil and stir. Return the cooked salmon to the pan, cover with the callaloo-tomato sauce, reduce heat to low and allow to simmer for five minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

Photos: Healthier Steps, Eat Well, & Pinterest