On the Menu — Caring for your Grill (Part 1)

As Weber's official partner in Jamaica, Butcher Block stocks various products from the world's premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills and accessories. A quality grill is an investment that you'll want to protect. Regular maintenance of your grill will have it working for up to a decade. Or longer.

Regular care doesn't only extend a grill's lifespan but also has a safety component. Spending time to clean will ensure that the food is safe to eat and that there is little room for accidents, such as fires, to occur. Keeping a wire brush, kitchen towels/paper towels, cooking oil and mild cleaning solutions on hand will ensure that you can confidently fire up your grill every time.

Here's the tried-and-true Butcher Block grill maintenance list, complete with when to perform each task.

Before each use

• For gas grills, ensure the fuel line is tightly connected and free of cracks.

• Preheat the grill; this cleans and disinfects the cooking surface.

• Lay a tarp under the grill, especially if it sits on the pavement, to catch grease.

• Ensure that the grill is at least 10 feet away from the house and not under a flammable surface like a garage roof or carport.

After each use

• While the grill is still warm, use a wire brush to remove fat globules, meat particles and charred bits from the grate.

• Crank the grill to remove any remaining bits.

• Once the grill is cool, pour some cooking oil on a folded kitchen towel or wads of paper towels and thoroughly wipe the grate. Oiling helps to prevent rusting.

• Close the lid and pop on a protective waterproof grill cover.

Regularly

• Add grease-fighting dishwashing liquid to warm water, and using a coarse rag and steel wool, wash the inside of the lid and the firebox (base). For charcoal grills, remove coals before washing the bowl of the grill. Rinse thoroughly.

• Soak the grates in soapy water, scrub, and rinse. Ensure to reoil before replacing.

• For charcoal grills, regularly empty the bowl. Ash accumulation prevents the grill from reaching and maintaining desired temperatures.

Twice a year

• For gas grills, thoroughly inspect connections. Brush soapy water along the valve and tube and turn on the gas. If bubbles form, tighten the valve and do the test again. If there are still bubbles, it's time to replace the line.

• For gas grills, check the ignition system; ensure that it works with a few clicks.

• Clean the exterior using soft kitchen towels/microfibre cloths and hot soapy water.

Photos: Weber, DIY Network, & House Beautiful