On the Menu — Smoked Marlin Risotto

Jamaicans love smoked marlin. But the smoked fish is versatile and can be used in myriad ways — not just in sandwiches, atop bagels schmeared with cream cheese, and on salads. What else, you ask? How about risotto? The creaminess of Parmesan and white wine-laced arborio rice beautifully balances the delicate smoky and mildly sweet flavours of smoked marlin. This recipe makes a delicious meal for two.

Ingredients:

½ pound (240 grams) frozen smoked marlin, defrosted and hand-torn into pieces

2 ¾ cups vegetable (or chicken) stock

1 cup risotto/arborio rice

1 cup yellow onion, finely chopped

1 cup frozen green peas

¾ cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

¼ cup grated hard cheese (eg Parmesan, Grana Padano, or aged Manchego)

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup white wine (Pinot Grigio works perfectly)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Finely grated zest and juice of half a lemon

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

2 poached eggs, optional