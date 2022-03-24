On the Menu — Smoked Marlin Risotto

On the Menu — Smoked Marlin RisottoThursday, March 24, 2022
Jamaicans love smoked marlin. But the smoked fish is versatile and can be used in myriad ways — not just in sandwiches, atop bagels schmeared with cream cheese, and on salads. What else, you ask? How about risotto? The creaminess of Parmesan and white wine-laced arborio rice beautifully balances the delicate smoky and mildly sweet flavours of smoked marlin. This recipe makes a delicious meal for two.
Ingredients:
½ pound (240 grams) frozen smoked marlin, defrosted and hand-torn into pieces
2 ¾ cups vegetable (or chicken) stock
1 cup risotto/arborio rice
1 cup yellow onion, finely chopped
1 cup frozen green peas
¾ cup heavy cream
½ cup milk
¼ cup grated hard cheese (eg Parmesan, Grana Padano, or aged Manchego)
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup white wine (Pinot Grigio works perfectly)
2 tablespoons olive oil
Finely grated zest and juice of half a lemon
Salt and cracked black pepper to taste
2 poached eggs, optional
