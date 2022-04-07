Thai Green Seafood Curry

We got lots of positive feedback about the red curry-based Thai mango shrimp curry. Thank you! We decided to take you back to Thailand this week to explore another beloved curry — green.

The main ingredients of Thai green curry that give it its vibrant colour are Thai green chillies, cilantro, lemongrass, and lime zest. The curry's unique and drool-worthy flavour comes from galangal (a member of the ginger family, but with more citrusy notes) and dried shrimp. Though spicy, Thai green curry is more nuanced and has a less intense flavour than its cousin, red curry. The coconut milk helps balance out the spiciness.

For this recipe, we use shrimp as it has an umami taste which is a cornerstone flavour of Thai cuisine. Feel free to substitute salmon, scallops, or mussels. If it's a special occasion or you're entertaining, we encourage you to use a seafood medley (shrimp, scallops and mussels or shrimp, scallops and cubes of salmon).

Though you can get Thai green curry in a jar, the homemade version is superior in taste and relatively easy to make. Don't skip “frying off” the green curry paste with whichever method you choose. This makes all the difference.

Ingredients:

For the green curry paste

6 Thai green chillies, deseeded

5 sprigs of cilantro (leaves and stems)

5 cloves garlic

2 lemongrass stems, trimmed and finely chopped

2 small shallots

2 stalks of scallion, green parts only

1 thumb-size piece of galangal, grated

3 tablespoons of water, as needed

1 tablespoon dried shrimp paste

1 tablespoon white peppercorns

2 teaspoons lime zest, kaffir limes are best

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

For the shrimp curry

20 raw jumbo shrimp, shelled and deveined

3 kaffir lime leaves

2 small yellow onions, finely sliced

2 stalks of Thai basil

1 bunch of pak choi, chopped

1 bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped

1 head of broccoli, florets only

1 Thai red chilli, cut lengthwise

1 ¾ cups coconut milk

3 tablespoons Thai green curry paste

2 tablespoon coconut oil

1 ½ tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon fish sauce

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 cups cooked jasmine rice to serve

Method:

Step 1

Make the green curry paste. Combine all ingredients except water in a powerful blender or food processor. Blend to a fine paste, scraping down the sides as you go. Add the water as required to help it blend. Chef's note: if you can't find galangal, use the same amount of ginger and the zest of a lime in addition to what is already in the recipe. You can refrigerate the green curry paste for up to two days or a month in the freezer.

Step 2

Heat oil in a heavy-bottom skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the onions and grated ginger and cook until the onions are soft. Add the green curry paste and “fry off” for two to three minutes or until most of the water content has evaporated.

Step 3

Add the fish sauce and coconut milk. Mix to dissolve the green curry paste. Add Thai red chilli and simmer for seven minutes.

Step 4

Add the pak choi and cook for three minutes before adding the shrimp and broccoli florets. Cook for five minutes.

Step 5

Stir in lime juice, followed by the shrimp (if using a seafood medley, the cooking times remain the same). Simmer for three minutes, add Thai basil, kaffir lime leaves, and cilantro and cook for two more minutes. Remove from heat, cover and allow to sit for 15-30 minutes before serving.

Step 6

Gently reheat (do not boil) Thai green seafood curry and serve with cooked jasmine rice.

