On the Menu — Yes, Lobster for Lent!

For the period of Lent, people practise various forms of abstinence. Whether it's giving up chocolate, alcohol or baked treats, many make an effort to deny themselves indulgences. However, giving up eating meat on Fridays is a widespread Lenten practice, especially if you're Catholic.

Historically, there has been a bit of consternation regarding what you can eat on Friday during Lent. Of course, there's fish, but what about other seafood? In his 1966 apostolic constitution on penance, Pope Paul VI used the Latin word “carnis” to clarify what followers of the faith should abstain from eating during Lent. Carnis refers to mammals and birds.

We're stocked with fish, oysters, scallops, shrimp, and lobster tails at Butcher Block. So, we have your Lenten Fridays covered. Please, come see us!

Butter Seared Lobster Tails

Ingredients:

4 6oz lobster tails

1 tablespoon Butcher Block Private Label seafood seasoning

1 tablespoon cracked pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley to garnish

Method:

Fully thaw lobster tails and pat dry with paper towels.

Using sharp kitchen shears, butterfly each lobster tail. To butterfly: cut the top shell down the centre of the back to the end of the tail, leaving the tail fan intact. Remove vein or shell shards, if any. Run your finger between the meat and the shell to loosen it. Spread the flesh slightly open. Pull and lift the lobster meat off of the bottom of the shell, being careful not to pull the tail out completely.

Season lobster tails with Butcher Block Private Label seafood seasoning and cracked black pepper.

Heat olive oil and two tablespoons of the butter in a skillet placed over medium-high heat. Ensure that the butter doesn't brown before the lobster touches the pan.

Add a tablespoon of lemon juice and sear lobster, flesh side down, for two minutes until the edges are golden.

Flip the lobster tails, cover the skillet and cook for another two minutes, or until the flesh is just cooked through, is plump, firm to the touch, and looks opaque.

Chef's tip: Feel free to use tongs to rotate the lobster in the hot pan juices until the flesh thoroughly cooks.

Melt the remaining butter in the centre of the pan; add the garlic and sauté for a minute. Squeeze in the remaining lemon juice and spoon pan juices over the lobster.

Immediately remove from heat and garnish with parsley.

Serve with steamed vegetables drizzled with the remaining pan juices.

Photos: Cafe Delites and Pinterest