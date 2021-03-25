On the Menu — March 25, 2021

This week Thursday Food continues to share recipes from Weber's Time to Grill by Jamie Purviance. Weber is the world's premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas, and electric grills and accessories.

Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Rub & Molasses BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

2 racks baby back ribs, each 2 to 2 ½ pounds

For Rub

2 tbsp packed light brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp chipotle chilli powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp prepared chilli powder

1 tsp ground cayenne pepper

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

For Sauce

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 yellow onion, 7 to 8 oz, finely chopped

1 cup ketchup

¾ cup light molasses (not blackstrap)

½ cup beer, preferably lager

¼ cup cider vinegar

3 tbsp tomato paste

1½ tsp mustard powder

1 tsp garlic powder

Method:

Combine the rub ingredients. Using a dull knife, slide the tip under the membrane covering the back of each rack of ribs. Lift and loosen the membrane until you can pry it up, then grab a corner of it with a paper towel and pull it off. Season the racks all over with the rub, and allow them to stand at room temperature for 45 minutes before grilling.

Prepare the grill for cooking over low heat (250°F).

Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until thickened, for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Place the racks, bone side down, over low heat, close the lid, and cook for three hours. After the first hour, baste the racks with beer, particularly any area that is looking a little dry. Continue to baste with beer every hour or so. After three hours, check to see if one or both racks are ready to come off the grill. They are done when the meat has shrunk back from the ends of most of the bones by ¼ inch or more. Lift a rack by picking up one end with tongs. It should bend in the middle and the meat should tear easily. If the meat does not tear easily, return the racks to the grill, close the lid, and continue cooking for up to 1 hour more.

Remove the racks from the grill and lightly brush them on both sides with some of the sauce. Return the racks to the grill and cook over low heat (250°F), with the lid closed, until the surface is slightly crispy, 10 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from the grill and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Cut the racks between the bones into individual ribs and serve warm with the remaining sauce.

Salmon with Grilled Lemons and Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets (with skin), each (6 to 8 ounces) and (1 to 1¼-inch) thick, pin-bones removed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large lemon, sliced (¼-inch) thick, seeds removed

Fresh dill sprigs, for garnish

For marinade

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, minced or pushed through a press

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon runny honey

½ teaspoon Sriracha

For sauce

¾ cup whole milk Greek-style yogurt

1 small garlic clove, minced or pushed through a press

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons fresh dill, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

¼ teaspoon Sriracha

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Method:

In a small bowl whisk the sauce ingredients. Refrigerate until use.

In a separate small bowl whisk the marinade ingredients.

Pat the salmon dry and arrange, skin-side down, in a baking dish. Generously brush the flesh sides with the marinade and lightly season with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes.

Arrange the lemon slices on a plate and brush on both sides with some of the remaining marinade.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350°F to 450°F). Preheat a griddle or large cast-iron skillet in the centre of the grill for 10 minutes.

Using a metal spatula, place the salmon directly on the hot griddle, flesh-side down first, spacing the fillets evenly so they are easy to turn. Close the lid and sear the salmon over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until you can lift the salmon fillets off the griddle without sticking, about 3 minutes. Turn the salmon fillets over and baste with the sauce. Close the lid, and continue to cook to your preferred doneness, 3 to 5 minutes more for medium-rare, depending on the thickness. While the salmon is cooking, grill the lemon slices on the cooking grates over direct medium heat until the lemons are charred and lightly caramelised in spots, 3 to 4 minutes, turning once or twice. Slip a spatula between the skin and the flesh of the salmon and transfer the salmon and lemons to individual serving plates. Garnish with fresh dill sprigs and serve with the yogurt sauce.

Recipes from: Weber's New Real Grilling by Jamie Purviance