On the Menu — April 8, 2021

Cedar-Planked Salmon

Ingredients:

1 salmon fillet (with skin), 2½ to 3 pounds and about ¾ inch thick, pin bones removed

¼ cup white wine

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Soak the cedar plank in water for at least 1 hour.

Place the salmon fillet, skin side down, on a sheet pan. In a small bowl mix the marinade ingredients. Pour the marinade over the salmon, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over high heat (450°F to 550°F).

Brush the cooking grates clean. Remove the soaked plank from the water and place it on the cooking grate over direct heat. Close the lid. After 5 to 10 minutes, when the plank begins to smoke and char, turn the plank over and place it over indirect high heat. Put the salmon on the plank, skin side down, and cook, with the lid closed, until the salmon is just opaque in the centre and begins to brown slightly around the edges, 25 to 35 minutes. Cooking time will vary according to the thickness of the fillet. Transfer the plank with the salmon to a heatproof surface. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Garlicky Shrimp withPeanut-Lime Marinade

Ingredients:

1½ pound large shrimp (21/30 count), peeled and deveined, tails left on

Kosher salt

1 lime, cut into wedges

For marinade

¼ cup peanut oil

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons unsalted peanuts

½ teaspoon finely grated lime zest

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh ginger

1 large garlic clove, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon hot chilli-garlic sauce, such as Sriracha

Method:

In a food processor or blender combine the marinade ingredients. Process until fairly smooth, 20 to 30 seconds. Pour into a medium, non-reactive bowl and season with salt, if desired. Add the shrimp and turn to coat. Cover and set aside at room temperature for at least 20 minutes but no longer than 30 minutes.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat (450°F to 550°F).

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the shrimp over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until the shrimp are firm to the touch, and just turning opaque in the centre, 2 to 4 minutes, turning once. Remove from the grill and serve right away with a squeeze of lime.