On the Menu — April 15, 2021

Teriyaki Pork Belly with Jasmine Rice

Ingredients:

1 piece pork belly with rind, about 2½ pounds

For braising liquid

4 cups water

½ cup soy sauce

1/3 cup bourbon

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

3 scallions (white and light green parts only), roughly chopped

2 ounces fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin slices

2 whole star anise

2 garlic cloves, crushed

For rice

1 ½ cup jasmine rice

2 ½ cups water

¾ teaspoon salt

2 scallions (white and light green parts only), thinly sliced on the diagonal

Method:

In a large grill-proof Dutch oven combine the ingredients for the braising liquid. Place over medium-high heat on the stove and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly to dissolve the sugar. Place the pork belly, rind side down, in the simmering liquid and add more water if needed to cover. Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the pork is very tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife, about 3 hours, turning occasionally and adding more water if needed to keep the pork covered.

Transfer the pork to a plate and let cool. Reserve the liquid for making a sauce. Cover the cooled pork with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Strain the braising liquid through a large fine-mesh strainer set over a medium bowl and discard the solids in the strainer. Let the liquid stand for about 10 minutes, then, using a large spoon, skim off the fat from the surface. Rinse the Dutch oven, return it to the stove, and pour in the liquid. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook until reduced to 1 cup, about 1 1/4 hours. Remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

Prepare a water smoker for indirect cooking over very low heat (200°F to 250°F).

When the temperature reaches 225°F add three handfuls apple or cherry wood chunks to the charcoal and close the lid.

When smoke appears, place the pork belly, rind side up, over indirect very low heat and smoke, with the lid closed, for 1 hour. Add an additional one handful wood chunks and continue to smoke, with the lid closed, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork belly registers 140°F, about 30 minutes longer. Remove from the grill and let rest for about 10 minutes.

About 25 minutes before the pork is ready, cook the rice. Put the rice into a strainer and rinse well under cold running water, then drain. In a medium saucepan combine the rice, water, and salt and bring to a boil over high heat on the stove. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until the rice is tender and has absorbed the water, 17 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving.

Reheat the sauce in a small saucepan on the stove. Cut the pork belly crosswise into 1/2-inch slices. Spoon the rice into individual bowls, top with the pork slices, and drizzle generously with the sauce. Garnish with the scallions and serve warm.

Beef Sirloin With Fresh Herb Marinade

Ingredients:

2 15 oz beef sirloin steaks

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For marinade

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 shallots, minced

3 tbsp fresh basil, minced

2 tbsp fresh parsley, minced

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, roughly chopped

2 tbsp fresh thyme, roughly chopped

2 tsp dried oregano

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the marinade and season to taste.

Pour half of the marinade into another container. Add the steaks, and marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature.

Preheat a grill or skillet over a high heat.

Cook the steaks for 5 to 7 minutes per side for a medium-rare steak (or adjust to your preferred doneness level).

Spread the remaining marinade (the half that you didn't use for the steaks) over a cutting board, and press both sides of each steak onto the marinade-covered board to pick up the herbs.

Slice the steaks and serve well-coated with the marinade.