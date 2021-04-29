On the Menu — April 29, 2021

Lamb chops are on the Thursday Food menu board today. Enjoy!

What are lamb chops?

Lamb chops are typically bone-in meat chops, cut from the shoulder, loin, sirloin, or rib of the animal. These are all loaded with flavour, tender, and cook very quickly, typically under 10 minutes depending on thickness. They are also much more affordable than a rack of lamb, and simpler to prepare if you are looking for a more casual meal.

Lamb is a domestically raised sheep that's under the age of one year. This provides very tender meat with a very subtle gaminess compared to older sheep. The richness comes from the fat on the animal, so look for even distribution in the meat with some surrounding the edges of the chop.

At what temperature should lamb chops be cooked?

Lamb chops range in thickness from ½- to 1-inch in size depending on the butcher. The tender meat needs brief high heat cooking like a steak, and it's best to eat at medium-rare to medium temperatures.

Target 125°F (51°C) for medium-rare, or 135°F (57°C) for medium. Make sure to rest the meat for at least 10 minutes to allow for carryover cooking and hitting just the right doneness temperature. Overcooked or well-done lamb will be dry and stringy.

Lamb Chops with Garlic & Herbs

Lamb chops marinated in garlic, rosemary, thyme, and olive oil then pan-seared on the stovetop to create a wonderfully flavourful crust.

Ingredients:

2 pounds lamb chops, cut ¾” thick, 4 pieces

Kosher salt, for seasoning

Black pepper, for seasoning

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 teaspoons rosemary, chopped

2 teaspoons thyme, chopped

½ teaspoon parsley, chopped

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Method:

Season both sides of the lamb chop generously with salt and pepper.

Combine garlic, rosemary, thyme, parsley, and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl.

Rub the paste on both sides of the lamb chops and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature.

Heat a large 12-inch frying pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil; once hot add in the lamb chops.

Sear until the surface is browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Flip and cook until meat reaches an internal temperature of 125°F (51°C) medium-rare, or 135°F (57°C) for medium, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Rest lamb chops for 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: Marinate the lamb chops in the refrigerator if not cooking within 1 hour.

The chops can be marinated for up to 24 hours.

Recipe from: www.jessicagavin.com