On the Menu — May 13, 2021

What's on the grill today? Thursday Food has the scoop: Herb-Crusted Filet Mignon and Jamaican Jerk Flank Steak.

Herb-Crusted Filet Mignon

What can be better than filet mignon? It's both delicious and tender.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 filet mignon, about 1 1/2 inches thick

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Method:

In a covered microwave-safe bowl, heat the olive oil and garlic in the microwave for 50 to 60 seconds. Remove and allow to cool.

Add the rosemary, thyme, and marjoram, and stir. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Place the filet mignon into a shallow glass dish.

Pour the herb mixture over the steaks, turning them over to coat evenly. Cover and let marinate for 2 to 4 hours in the refrigerator.

Preheat the grill for high heat. Right before placing steaks on the grill, oil the grate with a long pair of tongs, folded paper towels, and oil. Make 3 to 4 passes on the grate.

Place the steaks on the grill and cook for 5 to 6 minutes per side, or to the desired doneness.

Remove steaks from the heat and let rest for at least 5 minutes.

Jamaican Jerk Flank Steak

This flank steak recipe incorporates the traditional ingredients of jerk seasoning into a thick, flavourful marinade that works its way deep into the meat.

While the pepper of choice for this recipe is the Scotch bonnet, you may use any type of chilli pepper available to you. Serve sliced over rice and top with tropical fruit for a delicious Caribbean treat.

Ingredients:

1 flank steak, about 2 pounds

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup green onion, chopped

Juice of one lime

1/3 cup flat-leaf parsley or 1/4 cup cilantro

2 large chilli peppers or 1 small Scotch bonnet, deseeded & deveined

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons dark rum

2 tablespoons fresh thyme

2 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon oil

2 teaspoons fresh ginger

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method:

Place flank steak into a resealable plastic bag.

Combine the remaining ingredients in a blender or food processor.

Pour mixture over flank steak making sure it is well distributed, seal bag and place into the refrigerator for 2 to 8 hours.

Preheat grill for medium heat. Remove flank steak from the bag but do not throw away the marinade.

Place the flank steak onto the grill and cook for 8 to 10 minutes per side.

While steak is cooking, place reserved marinade into a saucepan and bring to a boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Reduce heat and allow to simmer for 8 to 10 minutes. Reducing the heat can be done using the side burner of your grill.

Once steak is cooked, remove from heat and allow it rest for 5 minutes before carving.

Slice meat against the grain and top with sauce.

Recipes & photos from: www.thespruceeats.com