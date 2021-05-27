On the Menu — May 27, 2021

This week on Thursday Food's menu board is Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry and Braised Lamb Shanks with Rosemary.

Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

1 pound sirloin steak

2 tablespoons cornstarch, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup water

4 cups broccoli florets, chopped

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, optional

Method:

Slice the sirloin steak into thin strips, against the grain to help with tenderness.

Add the beef strips to a large plastic bag and pour in 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch and the salt. Shake the bag to mix the ingredients until the beef is well coated.

Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the beef, and stir-fry for about 4 minutes, until it is no longer pink. Remove the beef from the pan, place it in a bowl, and set aside.

Add the garlic to the skillet or wok and cook for 1 minute until it is very aromatic but not burnt. Carefully add the water and the broccoli. Continue cooking the broccoli for 4 to 5 minutes until it is bright green and more tender.

While the broccoli is cooking, whisk together well in a small dish the remaining 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with the vegetable broth and soy sauce. Add this soy sauce and the beef back to the skillet.

Cook the entire mixture an additional 1 to 2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat.

Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with optional toasted sesame seeds.

Braised Lamb Shanks with Rosemary

The lamb shanks are slow-cooked in a generous amount of red wine. This is best served with the sauce juices poured over mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes or rice.

Ingredients:

4 lamb shanks, around 13 ounces

1 teaspoon each salt and pepper

2-3 tablespoons olive oil, separated

1 cup onion, finely diced (brown, yellow or white)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup carrot, finely diced

1 cup celery, finely diced

2 1/2 cups/625 ml red wine, full bodied

28 ounces can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups chicken stock, low sodium (or water)

5 sprigs of thyme (preferably tied together), or 2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 dried bay leaves (or 4 fresh)

To serve:

Mashed potato, polenta or pureed cauliflower

Fresh thyme leaves, optional garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.

Pat the lamb shanks dry and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a heavy based pot over high heat. Sear the lamb shanks in 2 batches until brown all over, about 5 minutes.

Remove lamb onto a plate and drain excess fat (if any) from the pot.

Turn the heat down to medium low. Heat remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil in the same pot, if needed. Add the onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes.

Add carrot and celery. Cook for 5 minutes until onion is translucent and sweet.

Add the red wine, chicken stock, crushed tomato, tomato paste, thyme and bay leaves. Stir to combine.

Place the lamb shanks into the pot, squeezing them in to fit so they are mostly submerged.

Turn stove up, bring to a simmer. Cover, then transfer to the oven for 2 hours.

Remove from oven, remove lid, then return to the oven for another 30 minutes (so 2 1/2 hours in total). Check to ensure lamb is tender — if not, cover and keep cooking. Ideal is tender meat but still holding onto bone.

Remove lamb onto plate and keep warm. Pick out and discard bay leaves and thyme.

Strain the sauce into a bowl, pressing to extract all sauce out of the veggies. Pour strained sauce back into pot. Bring to simmer over medium heat and reduce slightly to a syrupy. Taste then add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve the lamb shanks on mashed potato or cauliflower purée with plenty of sauce! Garnish with thyme leaves if desired.

Recipes & photos from: www.thespruceeats.com & dineinmarket.co.uk