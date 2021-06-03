On the Menu — June 3, 2021

What's cooking today? Thursday Food reckons Garlic Herb Steak with Blackberry Sauce and Steak and Eggs Hash might tantalise your palate.



Garlic Herb Steak with Blackberry Sauce

Ingredients:

1 kg of your favourite Butcher Block Steak

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Private Label Ultimate Steak Rub

1 tbsp Private Label Rosemary, Basil and

Thyme Seasoning

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp butter, for cooking

For blackberry sauce:

2 cups fresh blackberries

2 tbsp dry red wine (Pinot Noir recommended)

1/2 tbsp honey

1/4 cup Private Label Mesquite BBQ Sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar



Method:

Season steak with 1 tablespoon olive oil, Private Label Rubs and seasonings and minced garlic and marinate at room temperature.

Meanwhile, in a small pot, combine blackberries, red wine and honey. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add rice wine vinegar and barbecue sauce to the pot and cook on a low heat for 20-30 minutes, or until reduced and thickened and set aside. Heat butter in a skillet, and cook

steak for 4-5 minutes each side, for medium-rare. Cook for longer if desired. Let cool before portioning. Serve with your favourite starchy sides and add blackberry sauce as desired. Enjoy!

Steak and Eggs Hash

Dinner for breakfast! This steak and egg hash is full of vegetables and protein, the perfect start to your day! Sear off the steak fresh, or use leftovers from the night before to make this dish even easier to pull together.

Ingredients:

Serves: 4

2 lb Irish potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch (1 1/2 cm)

Cold water, for cooking potatoes

1 ½ tbsp kosher salt, divided

1 top sirloin steak

1 ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 tbsp canola oil

½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

8 oz cremini mushroom, steamed and quartered

1 small red bell pepper, deseeded and diced

1 tsp fresh oregano, chopped

1 cup cherry tomato, halved

4 large eggs

1 tbsp fresh parsley, minced

Method:

Add the potatoes to a large pot and fill with enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Season with 1½ teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil for 5 minutes, then drain and run under cold water to stop the potatoes from cooking further. Dry the potatoes with paper towels and set aside.

Place a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C)

Blot the steak dry with a paper towel and season on both sides with 1½ teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper.

Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and the canola oil to the pan and melt the butter completely, about 1 minute. Add the seasoned steak and cook, without disturbing, for 2 minutes on each side. The steak will be rare, but will finish cooking in the oven. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing into ¼-inch strips.

Reduce the heat to medium and melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same skillet. Add the onion, mushrooms, red bell pepper, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are slightly caramelized and the mushrooms have released their liquid, 8 -10 minutes.

Add the potatoes to the skillet and season with the remaining teaspoon of salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and the oregano. Stir to combine and cook, without disturbing, for 4 minutes, until the potatoes are golden brown and crisp on one side. Add the cherry tomatoes and stir to combine.

Make 4 wells in the hash using the back of a spoon and carefully crack an egg into each well.

Scatter the sliced steak on top of the hash and transfer to the oven. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

Remove the hash from the oven and season with the remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Garnish with the parsley.

Serve warm.

Enjoy!