On the Menu — June 10, 2021

Lamb, from young sheep, is a lean red meat with a mild, but distinctive flavour and Thursday Food will be sharing two recipes — Leftover Lamb Shepherd's Pie, and Lamb and Pepper Flatbreads with Caper Dressing.

Leftover Lamb Shepherd's Pie

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

75 ml red wine

500 g leftover slow-roast lamb, shredded

100 ml lamb or chicken stock

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp tomato purée

800 g Irish potatoes, cubed

3 tbsp butter

2 large free-range egg yolks

25 g grated parmesan, plus extra for sprinkling

Method:

Heat the oven to 200°C.

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan, then gently cook the onion, carrots, celery and garlic for 10-12 minutes until tender.

Add the thyme and red wine, then simmer 2-3 minutes.

Add the leftover lamb, stock, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup and tomato purée, then season. Simmer gently for 15 minutes until the mixture has reduced.

Put the potatoes in a large pan of cold salted water, bring to the boil, then simmer for 12 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork. Drain, return the potatoes to the pan and mash until smooth. Beat in the butter and egg yolks, then stir through the grated parmesan.

Spread the lamb mixture in a 1.5 litre ovenproof dish and top with the mash.

Sprinkle over a little extra parmesan and season.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden on top and bubbling.

Lamb & Pepper Flatbreads with Caper Dressing

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 romano peppers, quartered

2 x 150 g British lamb leg steaks, fat trimmed

1 mild green chilli, deseeded, plus extra to garnish (optional)

Handful each fresh coriander and parsley

1 lemon (½ zested and juiced, ½ cut into wedges to serve)

1½ tbsp capers, rinsed

2 flatbreads (or naans)

60 g bag mixed salad leaves

Method:

Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan, then fry the peppers over a medium-high heat for 5 minutes, stirring.

Push the peppers to one side of the pan, then add the steaks and fry for 2 minutes on each side or until cooked to your liking. Remove the pan from the heat and leave the lamb to rest for 5 minutes, then slice.

In a mini food processor, whizz the chilli, herbs, lemon zest and juice with 1 tbsp water and the remaining olive oil until fairly smooth (if you don't have a mini processor, finely chop the chilli, herbs and zest, then whisk with the water and oil until combined). Season, then stir in half the capers.

Warm the flatbreads briefly in a hot dry pan, then serve topped with the salad leaves, peppers and lamb (and any pan juices). Drizzle with the caper dressing and scatter with the rest of the capers to serve.