On The Menu— June 17, 2021

Father's Day is the perfect day for a backyard gathering, as not only do dads love grilling, but celebrating the day has a more laid-back flair. Thursday Food shares two recipes.

Happy Father's Day from Butcher Block!

Beer Brined Grilled Pork Chops

Ingredients:

For the brine:

2 cups water

1 bottle dark beer

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1 1/2 cups ice

For the chops:

6 pork chops, bone-in

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons mild chilli powder

Method:

Combine all ingredients for the brine in a large bowl. Stir well to make sure that the brown sugar, salt, and molasses have dissolved into the liquid ingredients.

Place the pork chops in a resealable plastic bag and pour the brine over top. Carefully seal bag and place into refrigerator for 3 to 5 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Combine garlic, chilli powder, and black pepper in a small bowl. Take the chops out of the bag, pat dry, and rub with garlic mixture. Place them on the grill and cook for 10 to 12 minutes per side or until internal temperature in the thickest part of the meat reaches 165°F/75°C.

Once cooked, remove from heat and serve with your favourite barbecue side dishes.

Dad's Steak Rub

The secret ingredient to Dad's super-delicious steaks is maple syrup.

Ingredients:

4 beef steaks

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the grill for high heat.

Place the steaks in a bowl, and drizzle on both sides with maple syrup. Rub with garlic, seasoned salt, and pepper.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Place steaks on the grill, and cook 7 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Recipes from: www.thespruceeats.com & www.allrecipes.com