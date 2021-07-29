On the Menu — July 29

On the Menu — July 29Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday Food plates Chorizo with Beans, and Homestyle Carnitas, courtesy of Butcher Block Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes.
Chorizo with Beans
Ingredients:
1 pack Butcher Block or Roast Meats Chorizo
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp paprika
2 tsp olive oil
1 tbsp Private Label Italian Blend Seasoning
1 Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Marinara Sauce
1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed
1 can cannelloni beans, drained and rinsed
1 pinch cayenne pepper
Method:
While frozen slightly, slice to desired thickness.
Arrange on flat tray and thaw in the refrigerator.
Heat olive oil in a skillet and fry chorizo until cooked, approximately 10 minutes.
Add onion, garlic, Private Label Seasoning and paprika to the skillet.
Sauté till onions and garlic are golden brown.
Add beans to the skillet and cook for 3 minutes.
Add marinara and simmer for 15 minutes, or until stew has thickened.
Let stew cool, and pair with your favourite starch.
Enjoy!
Homestyle Carnitas
Ingredients:
1/2 kg Butcher Block minced pork
2 tbsp Private Label Pork Chop & Roast Rub (or to taste)
1 tsp olive oil
1/4 cup water
8 tortillas
Method:
Heat olive oil in large skillet.
Add minced pork and cook until it starts to brown.
Stir in seasoning and water.
Cook until the liquid evaporates and pork is cooked through.
Serve pork atop warm tortillas and load tacos with your choice of toppings — shredded cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, onions, tomatoes, salsa, and pineapple.
Enjoy!
Recipes & photos from www.butcherblockja.com & IG/@thebutcherblockja
