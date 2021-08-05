On the Menu — August 5, 2021

Yummy Steak Fettuccine Alfredo and Garlicky Lemon Mahi Mahi are on today's Thursday Food menu board. Enjoy!

Steak Fettuccine Alfredo

Ingredients

6 oz fettuccine pasta

3 tbsp butter, divided

2 8 oz New York strip steaks

Salt and pepper

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Method:

While you cook the steaks, boil pasta in salted water until al dente. Drain and set aside.

Preheat a cast-iron skillet over medium high heat. Add butter.

Generously season steaks with salt and pepper. Add to the hot skillet and cook until caramelised and golden brown, 2-4 minutes.

Flip and cook the other side. Cook steak to your desired doneness.

Remove steaks from skillet, cover with foil and let rest while you prepare the sauce.

Return skillet to medium heat. Add remaining butter, heavy whipping cream, and parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring sauce to a simmer and cook until cheese is melted and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.

Add drained pasta to the sauce and toss to coat.

Slice steaks and serve over pasta. Top with more parmesan cheese, if desired.

Garlicky Lemon Mahi Mahi

Ingredients:

3 tbsp butter, divided

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 4oz mahi mahi fillets

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb asparagus

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 lemon, sliced

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

Method:

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon each of butter and olive oil. Add mahi mahi and season with salt and pepper. Cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

To skillet, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add asparagus and cook until tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate.

To skillet, add remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Once melted, add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then stir in lemon, zest, juice, and parsley. Remove from heat, then return mahi mahi and asparagus to skillet and spoon over sauce.

Garnish with more parsley before serving.

Recipes & photos from: www.completelydelicious.com & www.delish.com