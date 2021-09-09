On the Menu — September 9, 2021

Since opening Butcher Block in 2018, Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes has been an ardent supporter of local purveyors. Culinary artist Oji Jaja can attest to this as his Ashebre line of Gourmet Condiments is available at Butcher Block. Jaja's menu relies heavily on plant-based products kicked up several notches with his line of seasonings. Thursday Food suggests trying two of his recipes for your weekend table.