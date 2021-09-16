On the menu — September 16, 2021

Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards 2021 recipient for Outstanding COVID-19 Caterer Alexa von Strolley is yet another local artisan supported by Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes. When the pandemic opened her eyes to the reality that people were “under pressure and eating lots more home-cooked meals”, her response was an immediate pivot with weekly supplies to Butcher Block of pre-made pizzas. Eschew all thoughts of the traditional; consider instead pizzas topped with pork belly alla vodka, s'mores and Nutella, oxtail, buffalo chicken, quattro formaggi, Cacio e Pepe and vegan butternut squash, to name a few.

Pick up a few today at Butcher Block to enjoy over the weekend or join Thursday Food in making your own.

Pizza not your thing this weekend? How about a Five Spice New York Strip or Red Curry Lamb Chops? Your affable butcher is ready to assist you.

Recipes courtesy of Alexa von Strolley

Heirloom Tomato Pizza Alla Vodka w/ Basil & Crumbled Goat Cheese

Yield: 1 14” Crust

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 1/4 tsp instant dry yeast

1 tsp kosher salt

3/4 cup water (110F)

1 tbsp olive oil, plus 2 tsp

Heirloom Tomato Pizza

Ingredients:

2 heirloom tomatoes, 1/2” thick slices (assorted colours) (or salad tomato works)

2 tbsp butter, unsalted

1/4 cup onion, finely diced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp red pepper flakes

3 tbsp tomato paste

1/4 cup vodka

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt & pepper to taste

1/4 cup mozzarella, shredded

2 tbsp parmesan cheese, finely grated

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/8 cup basil leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

Method:

Pizza Crust

Combine flour, sugar, yeast, salt in the bowl of a standing mixer and combine. While the mixer is running slowly drizzle in water and olive oil. If the dough is too sticky, add one tablespoon of flour or if the dough is too dry add one tablespoon of water.

Scrape dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth.

Grease a clean mixing bowl with 2 teaspoons of olive oil, add the dough and cover with plastic wrap. Leave to rise for an hour in a warm spot.

When the dough has doubled in size, flatten the dough into a 14” circle, leaving a thicker 1” border for the edge of the crust.

Alla Vodka

Bring a large sauté pan over medium heat, melt in the butter and add the onions, cook for 2 - 3 minutes or until the onions become transparent, sprinkle with 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, cook for an additional 1 minute.

Add in the garlic and red pepper flakes, cooking for 30-45 seconds until the garlic becomes fragrant, spoon in the tomato paste, stirring occasionally for another minute.

Drizzle in the vodka and scrape any bits off the pan with the wooden spoon, allow the vodka to deglaze the pan.

Cook for 2 minutes or until most of the vodka has cooked off, pour in the cream, stir to combine and season to taste.

Turn off the heat and set aside.

Preheat oven to 500F and rest in your pizza stone or a thick baking tray covered with cornmeal (allow the pan to preheat for 15 minutes)

When the pan has preheated, rest it on a trivet, carefully place to rolled out pizza dough on the middle of the pan, pour on 1/4 cup of the vodka sauce, sprinkle on the shredded mozzarella, parmesan,

arrange the tomato slices on top, sprinkle each tomato slice with a pinch of salt.

Sprinkle on the basil, goat cheese, freshly ground black pepper and 1 tablespoon olive oil

Put the baking tray back into the oven, reduce the heat to 450F and bake until the toppings have charred slightly and the bottom of the crust is golden brown.

Remove from the heat, allow to cool for 3 minutes before slicing.

Five Spice New York Strip

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

1 New York Strip

1/2 tbsp five spice powder

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter, unsalted

2 scallion stalks

1” ginger, smashed

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp honey

Method:

Allow your steak to come to room temperature for 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine five spice powder, salt, black pepper, ground ginger and set aside.

Sprinkle salt and pepper mixture evenly over steaks.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat.

Add steak to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until brown.

Reduce heat to medium-low; add butter, scallion, and ginger to pan.

Carefully grasp pan handle using an oven mitt or folded dish towel. Tilt pan toward you so butter pools; cook 1 minute, basting the steak with butter constantly. Remove the steak from pan; let stand 5 minutes. Reserve butter mixture.

Cut steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Spoon reserved butter mixture over steak.

Serve with mashed sweet potato and mushrooms.

Red Curry Lamb Chops

Yield: 4

Ingredients:

1 lamb rack, Frenched, cut into single chops

2 tbsp red curry paste

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 onion & garlic Maggi Bouillon Cube

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 onion, quartered

2 limes, wedged

Method:

Preheat oven to broil.

In a small bowl mix together curry paste, mayonnaise, bouillon cube, minced garlic and set aside

Line a baking tray with foil, and oil it.

Arrange lamb chops and onion 1” apart, drizzle with olive oil, salt and black pepper and leave covered to marinate for 5 minutes

Broil the lamb chops 3 minutes each side

Brush the curry paste over the lamb and onion, broil for an additional 1 minute each side

Remove from oven and enjoy with lime wedges!