On the Menu — September 23, 2021

Thursday Food spotlights yet another local artisian whose products are available at The Butcher Block. Say the name Simon Levy in gourmet circles and immediate images of smoked meats so delicious that it's hard not to overindulge come to the fore. Levy is the principal of Roast Specialty Meats. Think: Smoked meats from ham, salami, and bacon to award-winning pots of bacon jam, salmon mousse and chicken liver pâté.

“I've been selling my meats at Butcher Block since 2019,” Levy informs. In fact, 90% of his smoked meats are consumed by Butcher Block patrons.

Levy's competitive advantage is his slow food technique. “I cure my meats the old-fashioned way... up to two weeks until it's perfect,” he says. But don't expect him to divulge much more. It's safe to deduce that his is a winning formula!

With September drawing to a close and so, too, 2021, make a mental note to put in an order for your Christmas ham! It's not too early. You'll thank us later!

Ham & Peas Pasta with Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

8 ounces spaghetti

1/4 cup unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth, or more, as needed

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 cup half and half (1/4 cup milk + ¼ cup heavy cream)

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups chopped Roast Meats smoked ham

1 cup frozen sweet peas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Method:

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well.

To make the garlic parmesan cream sauce, melt butter in the skillet skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.

Gradually whisk in chicken broth, thyme and basil. Cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in half and half and Parmesan until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more half and half as needed; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in spaghetti, ham and peas, and gently toss to combine.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Roast Meats Monte Cristo Sandwich

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 min

Cook time: 5 min

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

12 slices white bread

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 lb Roast Meats sliced ham

1/4 lbRoast Meats sliced pork pastrami

8 slices Swiss or Provolone cheese

Powdered sugar and Roast Meats bacon jam or pepper jelly, for serving

Method:

In a shallow dish, whisk together the eggs and the milk.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Lay 4 pieces of bread down and top with 1 slice of cheese on each piece of bread. Place 1/4 of the ham on top of each piece of cheese.

Take 4 more slices of bread and spread about 1/2 tablespoon of mayonnaise on one side. Place the mayonnaise side down on top of the ham, then spread another 1/2 tablespoon of mayonnaise on the opposite side of the bread. Repeat with the 3 remaining sandwiches.

Place 1/4 of the pork pastrami on top of each sandwich, then top with another slice of cheese. Place the last 4 slices of bread on top of each sandwich.

Press down on each sandwich firmly to press together slightly.

Dip each sandwich quickly into the egg and milk mixture. They need to be coated, but not soaked.

Place the sandwiches in the skillet with the butter. Cook until the bread is toasted and the cheese on the side against the skillet is melted, then carefully flip the sandwich over and cook the other side.

Slice the sandwiches in half to serve, and serve dusted with powdered sugar and a side of bacon jam or pepper jelly for dipping, if desired.