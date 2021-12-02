On the Menu — Delicious and Comforting Beef Stroganoff

It's not common in the culinary world to look to Russian cuisine for a tasty and straightforward dish with which you can entertain or satiate your family for a couple of meals. Beef Stroganoff, however, is one of those rare dishes. With 17 ingredients and 30 minutes, you're ready to delight tastebuds. Whether yours, your family's or guests'.

Beef Stroganoff really is a no-fuss recipe. Simple, everyday ingredients are transformed into a dish that satisfies with every bite. White button (or cremini if you're feeling fancy) mushrooms work best in this recipe. They are mild in flavour, and you don't have to worry about undercooking them as they are edible, whether cooked or not. They hold up well in heavy sauces and retain their toothsomeness. Butcher Block recommends sirloin, tenderloin, flank or rib-eye sliced thinly against the grain for the steak. You want cuts of meat that will remain tender and not dry out during cooking. No one wants chewy pieces of meat coated in a delicious sauce!

Speaking of sauce, all you'll need are garlic, white wine, beef stock, a bit of flour, sour cream, butter, onion, good mustard, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Traditionally, Beef Stroganoff is served over egg noodles, but rice, quinoa, or sauteed veggies can also work. Whatever you choose, just don't forget to finish with generous dashes of chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds steak, thinly sliced

1-pound package of egg noodles

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 ½ cups white button mushrooms, sliced

¾ cup sour cream

¾ cup beef stock

½ cup dry white wine (Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay)

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Step 1: Follow the package instructions and cook egg noodles.

Step 2: While the pasta is cooking, add olive oil to a skillet and brown the steak slices, two to three minutes on each side. Season with salt and pepper. Once both sides have been cooked, remove the steak slices, place them on a plate and set aside.

Step 3: In the same skillet, add butter and onions. Sauté until the onions begin to brown, then add sliced mushrooms. Note: The pasta should be finished by now. Drain and set aside. Sauté mushrooms with the onions for five minutes, then add the garlic, cook for an additional minute.

Step 4: Deglaze the pan with the white wine, while this simmers, whisk the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce together with the flour. Ensure there are no lumps. Add to the skillet and simmer for five minutes.

Step 5: Stir in sour cream and steak slices, add more salt and pepper if needed.

Step 6: Serve over warm noodles (or combine) and garnish with lots of chopped Italian parsley.

