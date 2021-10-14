Part 2 Getting the Most Out of Your Grill

A quality grill, like a Weber, is a versatile appliance. With it, you can do so much more than just grill meat, seafood, and veggies. With the right accessories, a grill's use can become almost limitless. Forget dashing from the backyard to the kitchen; a grill can be the only appliance needed to create a complete meal. As Weber's official Jamaican partner, Butcher Block has everything you need to maximise the output of your top-of-the-line grill so that you can get the most out of it. Here are a few grilling accessories that you can use to conquer outdoor cooking.

Grilling utensils

Stainless steel spatula and tongs and a silicone basting brush are vital tools for any grill master. Effortlessly flip burgers, turn steaks and baste ribs with a set of dedicated grilling utensils that can withstand high temperatures and heavy usage.

Griddle

A griddle is handy as it gives you a flat, evenly heated cooking surface on which you can sauté veggies or make a delicious stir fry, cook crisp bacon, make sunny-side-up eggs and fluffy pancakes.

Dutch Oven

Place a Dutch oven (or cast-iron pot can) on your grill, and voila! You can easily make anything from a hearty stew to soup, or if you feel like flexing your culinary muscles, fresh bread, hot and perfect for slathering with butter.

Cedar Plank

A cedar plank allows you to cook delicate proteins like salmon without the fish falling apart or through the grate into the heating element or onto the coals. Cedar planks also keep your delicate proteins moist and impart just enough smoky flavour to ensure lip-smacking deliciousness.

Pizza Stone

Whether you're in the mood for pizza, flatbread, or quesadillas, a pizza stone is your secret weapon for getting the most out of your grill. Pizza stones create the crunchiest and crispiest crusts as the stone absorbs excess moisture doing cooking. And, as it can withstand high heat, you can go from dough to delicious pizza in a few minutes.

Rotisserie

Depending on your grill, you may be able to use a rotisserie attachment. The prongs secure the meat while you slow-roast succulent chicken with perfectly crispy skin. Some rotisserie attachments come with a motor, thus absolving you from the duty of turning the birds at regular intervals.