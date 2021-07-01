Raffaele's Gourmet Pizzeria
Visa NightsThursday, July 01, 2021
It's official! Your food week commences on a Wednesday!
Thanks to #VisaNights — a gastronomic experience previously executed in other Latin American countries and now introduced to Jamaica — there's a new wave sweeping the Kingston restaurant scene.
The initiative kicked off on May 5 and continues through to July 28, and to celebrate the midway mark Visa hosted the newest member of the Visa Nights team Kaci Fennell, ambassador Rohan “Quite Perry” Perry, Jamaica Observer Deputy Managing Director Natalie Chin, and Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards Chair Novia McDonald-Whyte to a mid-week lunchtime crawl at Orchid Village.
The four were fêted at Chive Restaurant where they were served tapas style by the house chef, and also enjoyed offerings from Raffaele's Gourmet Pizzeria, and Tamarind Indian Cuisine. On the menu? Special items that have been discounted exclusively for Visa debit and credit cardholders.
Make your reservations and enjoy specially discounted meals.
Raffaele's Gourmet Pizzeria
Menu
Chicken Wings with Sweet Chilli sauce
Bruschetta with Jerked Chicken
Raffaele's Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, sweet pepper and feta cheese
Spanish Chorizo Pizza
Choriza sausage, roasted sweet pepper, onion, olives
Jerk Chicken Pizza
Jerk chicken, onion, sweet pepper and feta cheese
Salmon Pasta
BBQ Grilled Short Ribs
Herbed Mashed Potato
Enjoy 20% off the entire restaurant menu
Other restaurants included in this promotion are: Chive, Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records, Sora Japanese Sky Cuisine, and 100.
Raffaele's Gourmet Pizzeria
Shop #5 Orchid Village Plaza
20 Barbican Rd, Kingston 6
Tel: (876) 970-0505
