Happy Valentine's Day

Rainforest Caribbean and Broken Plate restaurant, recipient of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards 2020/2021 Game-Changer Award, have partnered this Valentine's Day to take diners on an exquisite culinary journey. Chef/Patron Damion “Stewie” Stewart, revered for his culinary innovation, has curated a menu that features a selection of Rainforest's premium seafood and meats. With an impeccable eye for detail and a focus on developing rich flavours, the menu includes a flavourful Sous Vide Salmon fillet, a hearty Herb Macadamia Crusted Rack of Lamb, and an Indian Spiced Duck Breast, all of which are sure to delight the most discerning diners. A decadent shareable dessert will close the dining experience in impeccable style.