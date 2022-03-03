Rasta Ade's Vegan Eats

Rasta Ade Vegan Food Café is the wording on the sign on Negril's Norman Manley Boulevard (Beach Road, as the locals say). Introductions are made and a date and time set, Monday, February 28 at 11:00 am, for the interview.

The day arrives and the Thursday Food team exits the trusty VW Amarok, headed for the beach. If you're not familiar with Negril, eateries such as Rasta Ade have their entrances from the beach, and back-of-house operations are what you see coming from the main road. The colourful building grabs your attention. It's an overcast day but there's a cool breeze that caresses the skin, and the haunting sounds of Peter Tosh from the speakers add to the vibe.

Instant tranquility, yes, that's it: Negril 'Capital of Casual'. We introduce ourselves and are greeted with “Yes I, we hear say yuh a come man, de I dem excited enuh”.

Rasta Ade is in its seventh year and was started by Italian-American Michael Vita and Audley 'Colonel' Anderson and was borne out of a then 16-year friendship and a mutual love of food.

“I came to Jamaica 22 years ago and met Colonel at Cave Hill in Westmoreland. Now I'm a New Yorker and I'm coming from somewhere that has millions of people and suddenly I find myself in a place where a man lives by himself farming and in one with nature. I couldn't take it, I hightailed it out of there! The irony is that I'm now living at that place, living that same life. We had discussions in the past about opening a restaurant together and 16 years into the friendship we stumbled on this little box, a little hole-in-the-wall that no one was at, and I was like it's now or never,” Vita explained.

“This is a fusion of both of our histories: I've been in the food and beverage business my whole life and have opened unique restaurants in New York. My Italian background coupled with his style of use of spices and of course the coconut with extra virgin olive oil, oregano, scallion, thyme, and all natural ingredients in our food are all part of that experimentation, that mash-up. There is, too, jerk hummus, hot sauce with olive oil from Italy and lime juice, Scotch bonnet pepper and coconut milk from Jamaica. The true test though is when that plate comes back empty. We want to make sure people enjoy the food,” Vita added.

Anderson who's been cooking from childhood used to work as a chef but after converting to Rastafarianism, decided to embrace a more 'ital' way of cooking.

“In 1983 when I sight Rastafari and saw that this was the right way to go I cut out meat and instead ate vegetables and fruits every day. I always cook for Michael and his response was always we need to do something together and take it to the public. My 'vineyard' (farm) is my number one priority and for something to take me away from the hills as I'm not a beach person, there must be something about it. I have no regrets though as I believe I'm fulfilling my purpose,” Anderson states.

“Michael and I experiment together. I taught him about my way of cooking and he in turn has exposed me to Italian cuisine. I just add my touch to it and deal with it in my own way. This has led to some good things coming out. We are looking to do much more in the future and to have an impact on our community,” Anderson adds.

“This is a live food eatery but, we do use fire [based on request] for some foods. It's a delicate process especially as the vegetables and the coconut are at the base of everything, as it has a special spice to it. We understand that a person that is accustomed to eating meat needs their dishes spicy as that is what they're used to. We cater for all taste. What I'm doing here is shedding light on the proper way to eat which I believe is part of the work of the Almighty. If you're doing something good, you're fulfilling the work of the Almighty and your purpose on earth,” Anderson concludes.

— Text & photos Aceion Cunningham

Rasta Ade Vegan Food

Address: Norman Manley Blvd, Negril

Tel: 876-957-3898

Opening Hours: Daily 9:30 am - 5:00 pm