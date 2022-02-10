Recipe Corner...Recipe Corner...Recipe Corner...

Plate love this Valentine's Day with the help of Rainforest Caribbean

Recipe and photos by Lesley James for Rainforest Caribbean

Rainforest Snapper in Cream Sauce

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 Pack Rainforest Caribbean Snapper Fillets

1 ½ cup heavy cream

2 cups chopped spinach

1 small onion, diced

½ Scotch bonnet pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp onion powder

3 tbsps olive oil

Method:

Wash Rainforest Caribbean Snapper Fillets and dry with a paper towel.

Season fillets evenly with black pepper, salt and onion powder.

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Once heated, add fillets to pan and allow them to get a golden crust for three minutes.

Flip the fillets and leave for another three minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

Using the same saucepan, add one tablespoon olive oil. Add garlic, onion and Scotch bonnet pepper and sauté for one minute.

Add spinach. Sauté for one minute.

Add heavy cream and allow it to reduce (about three minutes).

Place snapper fillets into cream sauce and cook in sauce for three minutes.

Remove from heat and serve with your favourite pasta.

Garlic Butter Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 pack peeled and deveined Rainforest shrimp

1 head of garlic, plus 3 cloves garlic

½ stick butter

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp white pepper

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Remove the outer layers of one head of garlic. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut ¼ inch to ½ inch from the top of the head of garlic, exposing the cloves.

Place garlic on a sheet of aluminium foil, lightly drizzle with olive oil and add a pinch of salt and black pepper.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the cloves are lightly browned and soft.

Wash and season shrimp with powder seasonings and set aside.

Once garlic is cooled, remove from skin by squeezing from the base.

Add garlic to softened butter and mix until combined.

Melt 3 tablespoons of garlic butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat.

Stir in shrimp and gently toss to combine.

Add the remaining butter to the skillet with chopped garlic.

Reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes.

Serve with mashed potatoes or your favourite side and enjoy.