Thursday Food shares more seafood options from Rainforest Caribbean

Coconut Shrimp Primavera

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

1 bag of Rainforest Seafoods Jumbo Shrimp

1 cup string beans (ends taken off)

1 medium sized red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 red onion, sliced

1 cup sliced carrots

1/4 cup chopped scallion

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup olive oil + more for sautéing

1/3 cup freshly grated parmesan

3 cups dried penne

3 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

Boil salted water.

Clean shrimp (remove tails if desired).

Add olive oil to a cast-iron pan on high heat.

Sauté the vegetables individually (except tomatoes) until slightly charred (about 3 minutes per vegetable), removing each vegetable as it is done cooking.

Add the shrimp to the pan and sauté 6-8 minutes.

Add penne to boiling water and undercook by 2 minutes according to package (reserve some cooking water).

Halfway through cooking the shrimp, add the coconut milk, garlic, and scallion and simmer.

Remove the shrimp after 8 minutes and continue cooking the coconut milk mixture until it has reduced and thickened (about 5 minutes).

Add the undercooked penne with a splash of cooking water to the pan and mix well. Let simmer for about 2 minutes.

Add cooked veggies, shrimp, and tomatoes.

Add olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley, and parmesan.

Clam Pasta

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

2 bags of Rainforest Seafoods Clams, defrosted

1 lb linguine

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup white wine

1 cup clam juice

1 tsp capers

1/4 tsp oregano

1 sprig of thyme

1 head of garlic, minced

4 anchovies, minced

4 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp seasoning salt

1 tsp all-purpose seasoning

1/2 tsp black pepper

4 tbsp butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup freshly grated parmesan

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Method:

Boil water in a large pot and salt the water.

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil on medium-high heat.

Sauté the onion, thyme, oregano, capers, anchovies, and red pepper flakes for 5-7 mins.

Add the seasoning salt, all-purpose seasoning, and black pepper.

Deglaze the pan with white wine, clam juice, and lemon juice.

Lower the heat and simmer for 10 mins.

Add the defrosted clams to the sauce.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook until its just under al dente.

Add the pasta to the sauce and let it finish cooking.

Add the cream, parmesan, butter, and parsley to serve.

Recipe: Christopher Sinclair-McCalla

Photo: Leevan Rainford

Spicy Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

For the fish:

1 pack Rainforest Caribbean Snapper Fillets, cut in half and thawed

1 cup flour

1 cup cornstarch

2 eggs

2/3 cup coconut oil

3 tsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

For the taco sauce:

1 cup vanilla yogurt

½ cup scallion, chopped

2 to 3 tsp hot pepper sauce

For the salad:

½ purple cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 cup red sweet peppers (minced)

4 taco-sized flour or corn tortillas

Method:

Mix sauce ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and refrigerate until used.

Whisk together eggs and water in a shallow bowl or baking dish. Whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt.

Place half of fish pieces in egg mixture, turning to coat completely. Shake off excess. Dredge in flour mixture to coat completely; shake off excess.

Carefully add fish to hot oil. Cook until golden brown and crispy, 4 to 5 minutes.

Drain on paper towels; sprinkle with kosher salt. Repeat process with remaining fish.

Combine cabbage, sweet pepper and cilantro in a bowl and toss in lime juice.

If desired, heat tortilla shells in a hot frying pan (no oil).

Assemble tacos and serve immediately.

(Recipes & photos courtesy of Karina Matalon)