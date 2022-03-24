Thursday Food shares Seared Salmon in a Lemon Butter Sauce recipe from Christopher Sinclair-McCalla for Rainforest Caribbean.

Seared Salmon in a Lemon Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pack Rainforest Salmon Fillets, thawed and skinned

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

2 tsp coconut oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp butter

1/2 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

Method:

Allow salmon to rest at room temperature 10 minutes. Slice each in half if the slices provided are too large.

Dab both sides of salmon dry with paper towels, season both sides with salt and pepper.

In a small saucepan melt 1 teaspoon butter over medium heat.

Add garlic and saute until lightly golden brown, about 1 - 2 minutes. Pour in water and lemon juice.

Let sauce simmer until it has reduced by half (to about 3 teaspoons), about 3 minutes. Stir in butter and honey and whisk until combined, set sauce aside.

Heat coconut oil in a non stick frying pan over medium-high heat.

Once the oil starts to smoke, add salmon and cook about 3 minutes on the first side until golden brown on bottom then flip and cook salmon on opposite side until salmon has cooked through, about 3-4 minutes longer.

Plate salmon (leaving oil in pan) and drizzle each serving with the lemon butter sauce, on top of a bed of sautéed callaloo and carrots.

Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately.

Recipe: Christopher Sinclair-McCalla

Photo: Leevan Rainford