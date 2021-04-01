VIDEO: Happy Easter: Easter Bun Options (Part 1)

With a few days left to Easter Sunday, Thursday Food reckons it's par for the course to ask Chef Jacqui Tyson to create innovative twists on the ubiquitous Easter bun for breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

Tyson's easy recipes — from the classic fried sprat & bun to her remixed Eggs Benedict — are guaranteed palate tantalisers.

Check back next week for Tyson's post-Easter delicacies.

Poached Egg on Bun

Served with warm cheese sauce sprinkled with chopped scallion.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 slices Easter bun

4 slices smoked marlin/bacon/smoked salmon

Vinegar, just a splash

2 large eggs

Sprig of scallion, finely chopped

Cheese Sauce

1 cup cheddar cheese

¾ cup milk

Method:

To make cheese sauce

Grate cheddar cheese add set aside.

In a hot pan over medium heat add the milk. Once hot, add the cheese.

Stir continously till mixture is smooth.

To poach the eggs:

Fill a medium-sized pot with about 3 inches of water. Bring the water to a boil and then reduce heat until it reaches a simmer. You should see small bubbles coming to the surface but not rolling.

Add a splash of vinegar to the water (this is optional, but it helps the egg white to stay together once it is in the water).

Crack one egg into a small cup. Lower the egg into the simmering water, gently easing it out of the cup.

Cook the egg in simmering water for 3-5 minutes, depending on how soft you want your egg yolk.

Remove the poached egg with a slotted spoon.

To assemble:

Toast the bun. Top each toasted side with a slice or two of your meat of choice, and then a poached egg. Top with cheese sauce.

Garnish with chopped scallion and serve.

Egg in a Bun-Hole

A quick grab and go!

Serve: 1

Ingredients:

1 Easter bun

1 egg

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

Method:

With a biscuit cutter or the rim of a glass, press a hole in the centre of the slice of bun.

Heat a skillet over medium-low heat and melt in the butter. When the butter is all spread out, place the slice of bun in the skillet and crack the egg straight into the centre of the hole.

Cook on low until the egg sets a bit on the bottom, 3-5 seconds. Sprinkle the egg with salt and pepper. After about a minute, flip it over with a spatula and salt and pepper the other side.

Let it cook until the egg is done.

Serve hot.

Easter Sprat & Bun

Two favourites become one!

6-8 servings

Ingredients:

4 pounds fresh sprats

Salt & pepper

Escoveitch sauce

Method:

Heat oil in a heavy-base pan.

Sprinkle salt & black pepper on fresh sprats.

Fry until nice and crunchy.

Add your homemade escoveitch sauce.

Serve with two slices of Easter bun and devour.

Bun & Bacon Burger

What a combination. The sweet with salty and savoury all in one bite!

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

6 slices Easter Bun

3 slices cheese

3 beef burger patties

6 slices of bacon

Method:

Prepare six thick slices of Easter Bun by spreading each half with some softened butter.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Slowly add the meat pattie and allow each to cook about 4 minutes on the first side, flip them and allow to cook until it reaches your desired doneness.

Place a slice of cheese on each pattie to melt.

Remove from the pan and allow them to rest. Resting keeps the meat juicy!

Remove any excess fat and in the same pan, fry your bacon until crispy.

Once the patties and bacon are done, place them on one slice of easter bun. Top each with burger pattie add 2 slices of the bacon and top with the other slice of bun.

Serve hot and Enjoy!