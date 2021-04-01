Easter Eggs: The Perfect Weekend Distraction

Easter egg recipe courtesy of the award-winning Nadine Burie, fine pastry chef and artisan chocolatier

Ingredients:

200 grams dark, milk or white chocolate

Candy of your choice

Tools Needed:

Easter egg moulds (that you can get in some supplies shops or online)

Pastry brush or a small paint brush

Food thermometer

Method:

Melt chocolate. This process is called tempering. Heat chocolate and allow to cool for the perfect snap and shine.

Cut chocolate in small pieces and place in microwaveable bowl.

Warm for 45 seconds. Remove from microwave and mix. Return for another 45 seconds.

Remove & mix. Repeat process until chocolate reaches 450°C.

NB: Imperative that chocolate melts 45 seconds at a time to not burn. Use a silicone spoon to mix

When required heat achieved. Allow to cool at 27°C. Patience is required.

Fill pot with water on the stove to create a bain marie. Heat slowly. Do not allow the chocolate to get too hot or the base of the bowl to touch the water.

Stir quickly until silky smooth and ready to be poured in the mould or silicone of your choice.

Use the brush and start at the sides of the mould and centre until entire area is covered.

Fill the mould for one full plain flavour. Tap mould carefully on the table to remove air bubbles.

Place in fridge to allow chocolate to set.

Fill with your favourite candy or chocolates. Close using a very thin line of chocolate and glue.

Note:

Types of Tempering Chocolate

Dark chocolate: Melting point 45°C, cooling at 27°C and warm point 31.5/32°C.

Milk and white chocolate: Melting point 42°C, cooling at 27°C and warming point at 29.5°C