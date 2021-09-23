Alex D-Great cuts the cost
Low on cash? Alex D-Great shows you how to stretch your dollarThursday, September 23, 2021
Alex D-Great shares with Thursday Food readers how to dine well on a budget.
Scotch Bonnet Ackee Slider with Ripe Plantain & Red Herring Fritter
Enough for: 3
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cost: $455.00
Ingredients:
3 oz red herring
1 whole ripe plantain
1 doz ackee
1 tbsp chopped Scotch bonnet pepper
2 oz diced onion
2 lettuce leaves
3 slices tomato
3 oz scallion
½ lbs flour
¼ cup water
5 oz oil
Pinch of salt and pepper
Method:
Peel, slice ripe plantain, fry, then set aside.
Remove ackee from husk, clean and set to boil for 7 minutes.
Boil red herring, cool and separate into small pieces.
Sauté ackee using half the amount of onion, scallion, and Scotch bonnet pepper.
Set aside, add salt and pepper to taste.
Combine red herring, flour, water and the other half of Scotch bonnet pepper, onion and chopped pepper in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Mix until smooth then fry in a flat pot at medium heat.
To Assemble
Place one fritter flat. Add fried ripe plantains, lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, sautéed ackee.
Close your slider with another fritter.
Enjoy with a cool glass of lemonade.
Tempura Fried Jack Mackerel with Escoveitch Pickle
Enough for: 2
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cost: $400.00
Ingredients:
1 tin jack mackerel
½ lbs flour
¼ cup water
4 tbsp cornstarch
1 tbsp baking soda
½ cup oil
¼ cup cane vinegar
2 tbsp sugar
¼ small onion
3 oz carrot
1 Scotch bonnet pepper
1 tbsp pimento
Pinch of salt and pepper
Method:
Remove mackerel from tin (handle with care)
Julienne carrot, onion and Scotch bonnet in strips.
In a small bowl add vegetables, vinegar, sugar, pimento and sugar set aside for 15 minutes
Make tempura batter by mixing together flour, cornstarch, baking soda, water, salt and pepper.
Pre-heat oil.
Immerse jack mackerel in batter then place in hot oil until golden and crispy.
Crown with pickled vegetables and enjoy.
DM me at @alexdgreat.ja on Instagram and let me know if you enjoyed it.
