Jolie's V-Day Countdown

Thursday Food has had young Jolie Eva Smith on its radar for some time and is delighted to share her love of baking with you. Smith's official introduction to the kitchen and its possibilities came at the age of eight courtesy of Latoya Panton, principal, Delicious Occasions, a cooking school for children. She hasn't stopped honing her skills as a baker and chef in her parents' kitchen. Today, at 13 years old, she's still intrigued and has now moved to tweaking and creating her own recipes in baking and cooking and has garnered the attention of friends and family who delight in every slice of her cakes.

While attending Campion College online from first to second form she had the opportunity to balance being at home with her academic studies, using the kitchen as her lab for her creative expressions.

Jolie was first passionate about baking cookies which has now transitioned to cakes. The initial attempt at her now personal favourite cake notably carrot was a hit! She still has orders pending. Her sister, father and housekeeper are her biggest cheerleaders as they await with bated breath for what she has planned next.

Jolie is fortunate that her aunts and uncles are supportive and encouraging of her efforts by always gifting her, for birthdays and Christmas, cookbooks and utensils to add to her growing collection of bakeware. While still undecided about what she would like to be in the future one thing is certain: her natural talent in the kitchen may someday turn into a career.

Express love for the month of February by baking Jolie's Chocolate Cake with the entire family.

See more from Jolie next week.

Chocolate Cake:

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 1/2 cups warm water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Blue Mountain instant coffee powder

Method:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Prepare two 9-inch cake pans by spraying with baking spray or buttering and lightly.

Add flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and instant coffee powder to a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Whisk through to combine or, using your paddle attachment, stir through flour mixture until combined well.

Add milk, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla to flour mixture and mix together on medium speed until well-combined. Reduce speed and carefully add boiling water to the cake batter until well-combined.

Distribute cake batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick or cake tester inserted in the centre of the chocolate cake comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes, remove from the pan and cool completely.

Buttercream:

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups butter softened

1 cup unsweetened cocoa

5 cups confectioners' sugar

½ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon Blue Mountain instant coffee powder

Method:

Add cocoa to a large bowl or bowl of a stand mixer. Whisk through to remove any lumps.

Cream together butter and cocoa powder until well-combined.

Add sugar and milk to the cocoa mixture by adding 1 cup of sugar followed by about a tablespoon of milk. After each addition has been combined, turn mixer onto a high speed for about a minute. Repeat until all sugar and milk have been added.

Add vanilla extract and instant coffee powder and combine well.

If frosting appears too dry, add more milk, a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency. If it appears too wet and does not hold its form, add more confectioners' sugar, a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency.