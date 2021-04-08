With another lockdown looming this weekend, we'll need more than a dash of

optimism to add some well-needed cheer. The solution: Let citrus take the lead,

bringing the brightness that will lift the spirits while we stay in.

The Best Dressed Chicken with Lime Jerk

Ingredients:

10 The Best Dressed Chicken Legs

6 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

2 Scotch bonnet peppers, stems removed

1 1/2 -inch piece ginger, peeled and sliced

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Method:

Place chicken pieces in a gallon-size resealable bag.

Add remaining ingredients to a food processor and plus several times to chop (it should be somewhat coarse). Pour mixture over chicken in bag, seal bag while pressing out excess air then rub marinade over chicken. Let rest in the refrigerator for 3-24 hours.

Oven instructions: Preheat oven to 375°F. Line an 18 by 13-inch baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Remove chicken from marinade. Arrange pieces on a baking sheet leaving space between them. Bake in preheated oven until cooked through, about 45-50 minutes, while broiling during the last few minutes for better browning.

Or grill instructions: Preheat a gas grill to medium-high heat (about 400°F.) Clean grill grates and rub lightly with oil using tongs and an oiled paper towel.

Grill until chicken is cooked through, turning occasionally (and reducing burning temperature slightly if it's browning too quickly) for about 30 minutes.

The Best Dressed Chicken with Orange Glaze

Ingredients:

1 The Best Dressed Chicken, whole

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

For the orange glaze

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup orange juice

1/4 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

For the glaze:

Melt butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat.

Add garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in orange juice chicken stock, maple syrup, honey and rosemary; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3-5 minutes.

For the chicken:

Season chicken with thyme, oregano, salt ace into oven and roast until completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165°F, about 25-30 minutes.

The Best Dressed Chicken With Caramelised Lemon

Ingredients:

8 The Best Dressed Chicken Bone-in Thighs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil or other neutral oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 lemons, sliced

Method:

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Pat the chicken thighs quite dry with paper towels. Sprinkle them on both sides with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper. Heat a large ovenproof skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the chicken thighs to the skillet skin side down and nestle the lemon halves around them so the cut sides touch the skillet. Cook until the chicken skin is very golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. (The lemon halves should char, but if they start completely blackening, lift them up and place them on top of the chicken as it cooks.) Lift up each lemon slice brush the cut side with maple syrup and return to the skillet cut side down. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the chicken is almost cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip the thighs so they are skin side up, then continue roasting until there is no longer pink near the bone, another 5 minutes. Serve the chicken with the sauce pan drippings spooned over.