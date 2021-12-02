Thursday Food Festive Countdown
Lobster Dip
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients:
2 lbs Rainforest Lobster Meat
1 cup mayonnaise
8 oz plain cream cheese
1/3 cup diced red bell pepper
1/3 cup grated Avonmore white cheddar cheese (reserve 2 tbsp)
1/4 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp onion powder
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 tsp garlic powder
1 tbsp Pickapeppa sauce
1/2 cup chopped scallion
8 oz shredded mozzarella (reserve2 tbsp)
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tsp hot sauce
Crackers to serve
1 tbsp chopped parsley to top
Method:
In a large pot, bring water to boil.
Add the lobster meat and simmer for 12 minutes. Drain once finished.
Let the lobster slightly cool and chop into bite-sized pieces.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the parsley and crackers.
Place the mixture in a baking dishand top with the reserved cheese.
Bake for 25 minutes.
Top with parsley and serve with your favourite crackers.
Rose Shrimp Pasta
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Shrimp marinade:
2 lbs Rainforest jumbo shrimp
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
8 cloves garlic
3 stalks scallion
1/4 tsp pepper
1/4 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1/8 tsp salt
1/4 tsp mustard powder
3 tbsp olive oil
Pasta sauce:
1 1/2 cup heavy cream
1 cup dry rose
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
4 tbsp tomato paste
3 tbsp olive oil
1/3 cup parmesan + extra to garnish
Chopped basil to garnish
Chopped parsley to garnish
Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
1 lb spaghetti
Method:
Mix shrimp marinade ingredients in a food processor until well combined and coat shrimp.
Heat oil on medium-high heat in a large pan.
Add shrimp and sauté for 6 minutes.
Remove shrimp and set aside.
Add tomato paste to the pan, mix well with remaining juices from the shrimp, and cook 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Bring water to a boil in another pot and cook spaghetti.
Add spices and then wine, reduce heat to medium low and cook another 3 minutes.
Add cream, mix well, and cook another 3 minutes.
Add cooked pasta, shrimp, and parmesan to the saucepan and mix well. Add a few tbsp of pasta cooking water if needed to thin sauce.
Top with the extra parmesan and herbs to serve.
