Thursday Food Festive Countdown

Lobster Dip

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients:

2 lbs Rainforest Lobster Meat

1 cup mayonnaise

8 oz plain cream cheese

1/3 cup diced red bell pepper

1/3 cup grated Avonmore white cheddar cheese (reserve 2 tbsp)

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp onion powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp Pickapeppa sauce

1/2 cup chopped scallion

8 oz shredded mozzarella (reserve2 tbsp)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp hot sauce

Crackers to serve

1 tbsp chopped parsley to top



Method:

In a large pot, bring water to boil.

Add the lobster meat and simmer for 12 minutes. Drain once finished.

Let the lobster slightly cool and chop into bite-sized pieces.

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the parsley and crackers.

Place the mixture in a baking dishand top with the reserved cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes.

Top with parsley and serve with your favourite crackers.

Rose Shrimp Pasta

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Shrimp marinade:

2 lbs Rainforest jumbo shrimp

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

8 cloves garlic

3 stalks scallion

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 tsp mustard powder

3 tbsp olive oil

Pasta sauce:

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup dry rose

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

4 tbsp tomato paste

3 tbsp olive oil

1/3 cup parmesan + extra to garnish

Chopped basil to garnish

Chopped parsley to garnish

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

1 lb spaghetti

Method:

Mix shrimp marinade ingredients in a food processor until well combined and coat shrimp.

Heat oil on medium-high heat in a large pan.

Add shrimp and sauté for 6 minutes.

Remove shrimp and set aside.

Add tomato paste to the pan, mix well with remaining juices from the shrimp, and cook 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Bring water to a boil in another pot and cook spaghetti.

Add spices and then wine, reduce heat to medium low and cook another 3 minutes.

Add cream, mix well, and cook another 3 minutes.

Add cooked pasta, shrimp, and parmesan to the saucepan and mix well. Add a few tbsp of pasta cooking water if needed to thin sauce.

Top with the extra parmesan and herbs to serve.