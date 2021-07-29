Reggae Jammin celebrates National Hot Dog Day
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Name a sandwich more perfect than the hot dog. We'll wait. There's nothing like a hearty, flavourful “dog” nestled in a fluffy bun with the balanced sweet and tart trinity of ketchup, mustard and mayo. Relish? Just a smidge, and there you have the Reggae Jammin Hot Dog, which led the celebration of National Hot Dog Day last Wednesday with cart vendors across the island.
The Reggae Jammin cart at the HiPro Ace Supercentre, just outside Central Village, St Catherine, was a hive of activity as shoppers took time out from their dedicated mission to enjoy hot dogs. Aisha Simpson has crafted a reputation for building some of the best hot dogs in the city, serving everyone from farmers shopping for supplies to home gardeners.
“Even if you're not hungry, you can't resist stopping by my cart,” she says. “Everybody will always make room for a hot dog.”
And there is the secret of the longevity of hot dogs, which first debuted in St Louis, Missouri, USA, in 1880 when a sausage vendor sought to protect his customers' hands from the heat of steamed sausages, first with gloves, and thankfully later with buns. The hand-held goodness of a hot dog is perfect in its simplicity — protein, carbs and a whole lot of taste. Who can resist?
