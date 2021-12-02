Rollin' with Rainforest and Johnnie Walker at JFDF

Rollin' with Rainforest and Johnnie Walker at JFDFThursday, December 02, 2021
|
The 2021 Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) commenced last Wednesday morning with Let's Roll — a sold-out three-hour cooking and cocktail class featuring Scotch and sushi. Attendees eagerly anticipated the intro to sushi-making led by Rainforest sushi chef Eliseo 'Oggie' Caliguia. Each student made three sushi rolls — shrimp tempura, Philadelphia, and a California hand roll. The sushi rolls were paired with two Johnnie Walker cocktails, the Johnnie Ginger and the Johnnie Walker Golden Apple, made with Johnnie Walker Black and Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, respectively.
