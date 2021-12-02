Screwing It at the JFDF

The phrase “screw it” is usually uttered in frustration or when you've decided to invest neither time nor effort in an activity. However, Screw It!, the third interactive night out on the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) calendar, contradicted its definition. At every turn, there were carefully considered activities for patrons to enjoy. From learning how to pipe icing to developing a bespoke Absolut cocktail, Screw It! heightened the interactive culinary and mixology experience that can take place during a couple of hours.

Chef Jacqui Tyson flexed some serious culinary chops with her menu. Patrons swooned with each bite of coconut rum-flambéed shrimp, were mesmerised by the complex yet familiar flavours of marinated salmon served with ackee-infused béarnaise, and appreciated the whimsical ginger-turmeric jackfruit served in a coconut cone.

Pastry chef Rebecca Black had guests rethinking legumes with her black bean chocolate cupcake with smoked banana buttercream, candied paprika pecans and salted caramel. Patrons asked, “Wait, this is goat cheese?” with each spoonful of Black's goat cheesecake mousse.

Great House Caterers principal Chef Theo Smith served generously portioned pulled pork and mac and cheese spring rolls, Parmesan-coated chicken poppers drizzled with a lip-smacking chocolate chilli sauce, beef canapés utilising spiced bun.

In addition to its bespoke cocktail-making sessions, Select Brands kept thirst at bay with an array of delicious cocktails. There was one with passion fruit purée and another with rosé and fresh basil. But it was the Rosemary Gin Fizz that had us realise where all the fresh rosemary in Kingston went. Everyone received a handy recipe card to recreate the cocktails at home, which will come in handy when you suddenly have holiday guests, and you're thinking, “screw it!”