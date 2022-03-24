Sirieix's First Date @ M10
When you are the recipient of multiple awards from the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards committee and are known globally for the best-tasting Jamaican fare you can expect that many a foodie will sit at your table to taste your 'seasoning hand'.
One such was TV personality and celebrity maitre d'hotel Fred Sirieix of Channel 4's First Dates and BBC's Million Pound Menu, who dined at popular local eatery M10, recently.
The French-born-and-trained Sirieix, who attended catering college and initially trained as a chef but decided instead to focus on the front of house, has worked at La Tante Claire in Chelsea, London and also spent time at Le Gavroche in Mayfair, Satario and Brasserie Roux.
As well as appearing in First Dates, he is the general manager at Galvin at Windows — a Michelin-starred French haute cuisine restaurant located on the 28th floor of the London Hilton on Park Avenue.
So what did Sirieix eat at M10?
He had curry and grilled lobster and a taste of the stew peas and rice and Tenn's richly seasoned coconut milk-laden rice and peas. The verdict? Excellent!
