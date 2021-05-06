VIDEO: Just for Mom
Six Courses, One Gastronomic ExperienceThursday, May 06, 2021
|
Just for Mom
Eschew all notions of a global pandemic curtailing the celebration of our beloved matriachs. That's the battle cry of multi-award-winning caterer Jacqui Tyson who, along with her From Thought to Finish team, has put together a six-course takeout box that will make moms — or, frankly, any loved one — appreciate the esteem in which they are held.
Tyson's signature Mother's Day box comes with six courses and gourmet plating instructions, curated to serve mom.
TO ORDER
Whatsapp: (876) 405-7626
Email: fromthought_tofinish@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy