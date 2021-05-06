VIDEO: Just for Mom

Just for Mom

Eschew all notions of a global pandemic curtailing the celebration of our beloved matriachs. That's the battle cry of multi-award-winning caterer Jacqui Tyson who, along with her From Thought to Finish team, has put together a six-course takeout box that will make moms — or, frankly, any loved one — appreciate the esteem in which they are held.

Tyson's signature Mother's Day box comes with six courses and gourmet plating instructions, curated to serve mom.

TO ORDER

Whatsapp: (876) 405-7626

Email: fromthought_tofinish@yahoo.com