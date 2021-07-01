Tamarind Indian Cuisine
Visa NightsThursday, July 01, 2021
Menu
Veg Samosa
Deep-fried patties stuffed with potato, green peas and assorted Indian spices
Malai Tikka
Boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, cashew nut paste and cheese, cooked to perfection in a tandoor
Chilli Fried Fish
Crispy fried fish seasoned in Asian spices
Tandoori Broccoli
Flores of broccoli marinated in mint, coriander, yogurt and Indian spices grilled to perfection in a clay oven
Stuffed mushroom
Mushroom stuffed with cheese served on a bed of spinach
Butter Chicken served with Naan
Tandoori chicken deboned and cooked in a classic tomato gravy with butter and cream served with garlic bread
Tamarind Indian Cuisine
Shop #28, Orchid Village Plaza
20 Barbican Rd, Kingston 6
Tel: (876) 977-0695
