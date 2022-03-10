The Wait is Over! S Foods Now Open

After breaking the news late last year about Christopher Issa's foray into the retail grocery space, Thursday Food has been eagerly awaiting the opening of S Foods. On Monday, March 7, Issa and his team flung open the doors to the Worthington Avenue-located supermarket. Finally!

Upon entering, customers recognise the top-notch service that is customary at Issa's hotels. After all, S Foods is an extension of the entrepreneur's brand. There are many well-informed friendly associates at the ready to help locate items; those stocking shelves pause to greet customers; and the cashiers are quick to remind of the adjoining deli. “Do you wish to grab lunch on your way out?” one asked. Yes. Yes, we do!

S Foods customers can opt for items from the hot table at the S Deli inside or pop out to the parking lot and grab a delicious meal from the beautifully painted food truck, a part of S Grill.

The supermarket offers kerbside delivery with (many) dedicated parking spots and, coming soon, a takeout drive-through. There are well-appointed accessible parking spaces for patrons with mobility issues at the S Foods complex.

The grocery aisles are wide, and there's a large selection of local and imported products from which to choose. The fruit, produce and meat are top-quality. The snack aisle has every imaginable treat and there are also household items like irons, mops and brooms. And Thursday Food would be remiss to not mention the well-curated selection of top-shelf wines and liquors.

In a rush? No worries, the express lane is self-checkout. “We understand that our customers lead busy lives and S Foods is here to ensure that they have every available convenience,” said supermarket manager Kareisa Hanson.

There is no shortage of grocery stores in the Corporate Area. However, if you want a grocery shopping experience influenced by decades of delivering outstanding hospitality, then S Foods is for you.